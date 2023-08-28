Sofidel Donated Nicky Toilet Paper to Help Maternity Care Coalition in Supporting New Parents in Need

HORSHAM, Penn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use donated 233 cases of toilet paper to Philadelphia nonprofit Maternity Care Coalition (MCC). The families currently assisted by MCC will each receive a case of toilet paper, enough to last several months.

"MCC serves families through our home visiting and community education programs who live at or below the poverty level," said Lonnese Bodison, Senior Director of Programs, MCC. "We hear first-hand accounts of how our families struggle to meet basic needs. This donation is especially impactful, as we are experiencing surges in prices of food and household items."

The Nicky Elite product line is produced with responsibly sourced materials, FSC® pulp fibers and are packaged in paper, making Nicky a plastic-free product. The toilet tissue is high-quality and embossed, offering maximum comfort.

"This is a valuable way we can help support the future of Philadelphia," said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing, Sofidel. "Sofidel is committed to enhancing the communities where we operate. We're thrilled to provide toilet tissue to deserving families in the area."

To learn more about MCC, visit maternitycarecoalition.org. For more information about Sofidel, visit sofidel.com/en.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

About Maternity Care Coalition

Maternity Care Coalition was founded in 1980 in response to the critical Black infant mortality rates. Since then, MCC has served nearly 150,000 parents and families impacted by racial and social inequities in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The mission of Maternity Care Coalition is to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women and parenting families and enhance school readiness for children 0-3. MCC provides a range of services, including home visiting, center-based early learning, workforce development, behavioral health services, and parenting education. MCC's comprehensive approach also includes a policy and advocacy program and a research program.

