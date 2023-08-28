PanXchange Carbon Credit Market to Integrate with the Hedera Blockchain

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PanXchange, which offers a vertically integrated carbon exchange program for nature-based solutions today announced it has received funding from the HBAR Foundation for its integration with the Hedera Network. PanXchange's patented Web 2.0 trading platform is designed to build liquidity and transparency in physical commodities. Through their partnership with Hedera, PanXchange will have access to a fast, secure blockchain to deliver an immutable audit trail to customers. DLA Piper advised PanXchange on the integration and serves as their legal counsel for developing all carbon program documentation.

PanXchange trade platform is an economically viable and reliable solution for nature-based carbon credits. (PRNewswire)

PanXchange's Carbon Project Development and trading platform offers landowners an economically viable path to earn credits and full ownership of and autonomy over the sale of the credits. For buyers, we offer a transparent, easily auditable, and liquid marketplace with direct access to the highest caliber nature-based carbon credits.

Julie Lerner, PanXchange's CEO states, "With Hedera's technology and the guidance of DLA Piper, PanXchange's Carbon Project Development and trading platform offers landowners an economically viable path to earn credits and full ownership of and autonomy over the sale of the credits. For buyers, we offer a transparent, easily auditable, and liquid marketplace with direct access to the highest caliber nature-based carbon credits. We look forward to developing a vibrant market on Hedera, as well as exploring opportunities with other firms in the network as we build this ecosystem. "

"The ability to offer transparent auditability in a commodities trading platform is a great step in bringing the balance sheet of the planet to a public ledger," said David Cramer, COO of the HBAR Foundation. "We are pleased to support PanXchange in bringing their first of its kind, fully traceable carbon credit market to the Hedera network."

About PanXchange

PanXchange is a vertically integrated carbon program for nature-based solutions. With a passion for commodities, they focus on how technology and other developments can improve the bottom line for landowners seeking to implement climate smart practices. They offer the lowest cost project management, full ownership of credits earned and direct access to buyers on their trading platform, which avoids the opaque and costly brokerage market. For additional information, please visit https://panxchange.com/ or contact Carbon@panxchange.com

About The HBAR Foundation

The HBar Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds – focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders- each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem. The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all build on the Hedera public network. For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PanXchange, Inc.