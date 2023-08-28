China (Zhejiang) World Overseas Chinese Young Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference Held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 24th to 26th, the China (Zhejiang) World Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference (referred to as "Overseas Entrepreneurs Conference") was held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China.

This conference focused on key areas such as technological innovation and project collaboration. Through keynote speeches and themed discussions, it aimed to promote cooperation, exchange of networks, funds, technology, and projects in various fields for mutual benefit and development. As China continues to deepen its internal and external openness, overseas Chinese have become an important force in advancing people-to-people diplomacy, economic and trade exchanges, technological cooperation, and friendly exchanges between China and other countries. Among them, young people in the overseas Chinese community leverage their advantage of integrating diverse modern civilizations, actively engage in innovation and entrepreneurship, and demonstrate the strength of the overseas Chinese in the tide of economic and technological development.

During the conference, various activities such as high-level dialogues and digital trade discussions were held, along with the recording of the 2023 "Cultural China · Moon Represents My Heart" Mid-Autumn Festival Gala for Overseas Chinese. More than 650 participants, including young entrepreneurial elites from the global overseas Chinese community, overseas academicians and experts, overseas Chinese groups, and representatives, attended the event.

