WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that its President and CEO David Zaslav and its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will each present at investor conferences during the month of September.

David Zaslav will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. ET (2:25 p.m. PT). Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. ET (5:50 a.m. PT).

Links to the live webcasts of each presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Warner Bros. Discovery's website at https://ir.wbd.com/. An on-demand replay of each webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the relevant presentation.

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

