ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid , the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, today announced Jim Mackey as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mackey joins Revenue Grid with nearly 30 years of experience in the technology industry.

Revenue Grid Announces The Addition of New Chief Financial Officer, Jim Mackey

Mackey's contributions as a strategic advisor at Citigroup's Technology Investment Banking team have yielded valuable insights for clients, guiding some of the largest horizontal application companies in the tech industry. His journey has included serving at notable technology companies like SAP, Open Text and Blackberry. At BlackBerry, he adeptly managed his teams through periods of restructuring and successfully steered the company through economic and product challenges to create a growing software division. Later, while at SAP, he played a pivotal role contributing to 8 years of exceptional growth and impacting the company's trajectory.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jim Mackey to Revenue Grid as our new CFO. His extensive international management experience, coupled with a proven track record of delivering strategic insights and driving growth, aligns seamlessly with our company's vision," said Vlad Voskresensky , founder and CEO at Revenue Grid. "Jim's expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our financial foundation as we continue to evolve and enhance our offerings to support sales teams around the world in fighting against revenue leakage."

Mackey's leadership prowess extends beyond financial expertise, as he was a key participant in two of the most high-profile IPOs of 2019, and he has invested more than $20 billion via more than 50 acquisitions. Mackey has consistently championed organizational growth, delivering tangible results through increased revenues and operational enhancements.

"I am honored to join Vlad and his remarkable team at Revenue Grid. The company's commitment to providing cutting-edge revenue operations and intelligence solutions is impressive, and I look forward to contributing to its growth journey," expressed Mackey. "As we navigate an increasingly dynamic business landscape, I am excited to leverage my experience in international management, strategic advisory and financial leadership to drive operational excellence and support our mission of empowering sales teams globally."

This announcement follows Revenue Grid's recent launch of their new e-book, "Understanding Revenue Leakage: Causes, Costs, and Cures ," along with the reaffirmation of their SOC 2 Type 2 certification last month. For more information about Revenue Grid, you can visit https://revenuegrid.com/ .

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com .

