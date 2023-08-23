A golf grip that can be used without gloves, "Easy Power Grip" is released

From beginners to masters, anyone can use it

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The domestic golf population in South Korea continues to increase. Golf is becoming a popular sport as two out of ten adults in South Korea play golf. Golf has a variety of fun and can be said to be an exercise that helps improve health.

But golf is also very difficult. It is easy at first, however, golf is getting difficult when you start to understand it to some extent. If the driver fits well, the iron doesn't work, and if the iron fits well, the driver doesn't work.

Founded in 2014, Grip Power Tech launched Easy Power Grip to solve any difficulties in golf. The representative of the company explained that the biggest reason for golf's difficulties is "grip." In addition, many consumers are thinking of "grip" as just a tool to prevent golf clubs from slipping and preventing hands from hurting. To play golf well, he said that they need to understand the principle of grip and how to use it accurately.

Playing Golf is to understand the principle of physics. According to the law of centrifugal force and the law of action-reaction, the head transmitted through the grip becomes an action point, and the ball becomes a reaction point. When a force is applied to the action point, the same force is transmitted to the other ball. In addition, playing golf is utilizing the principle of making and using kinetic energy by rotation at the center of the axis, and fast rotational power is the key to creating more maximized power energy. The grip is important in golf. Golf is an exercise in which the grip determines 70% of the total.

The company's new D-Power grip, known as "Easy Power," is an unstructured type that increases the head weight easily by holding it in any form of grip, making it easier for intermediate and upper-level people to feel improved and can be used in all golf clubs.

Grip Power Tech, selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project," is a company specializing in golf grips. It is registered in domestic patents and PCT international patents. It is a creative development company that produces and sells patent-registered Easy Power Grip in the U.S., Japan, and Mainland China, according to a company official.

