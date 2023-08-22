CERECORE WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2023 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Fewer than two percent of all staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore, a leading healthcare IT staffing firm announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates, and CereCore has earned this award four consecutive years.

On average, clients of winning firms are twice as likely to be completely satisfied. Likewise, candidates who have been placed by winning firms are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning firms.

CereCore consistently receives satisfaction ratings from both clients and candidates that are higher than the industry average:

Best of Staffing Client Awards. CereCore received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 46%.

Best of Staffing Talent Awards. CereCore received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75.3% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%.

"For the fourth consecutive year, we are honored to receive this recognition for our work to help clients find specialized IT talent," said Curtis Watkins, CereCore president and CEO. "Our background in healthcare operations helps us pair candidates and roles for personal fulfillment and organizational success. We are recruiting healthcare technology professionals for projects that link technology and life-saving care. We hope this recognition will inspire more of the right experts to join our outstanding team."

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting clinical operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

