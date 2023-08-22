Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter), "Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"In the second quarter of 2023, Baidu Core accelerated revenue and profit growth, driven by the solid performance of online marketing business and operating leverage," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Generative AI and large language models hold immense transformative power in numerous industries, presenting a significant market opportunity for us. To stay ahead of the game, we keep upgrading our models to generate more creative responses, while improving training throughput and lowering inference costs. Our latest foundation model, ERNIE 3.5, has been well recognized by our cloud customers, AI developers, and industry experts. By adopting an AI-native mindset, we are reinventing our products and offerings for innovative experiences, and to support various enterprises to capture this opportunity. Overall, Baidu is committed to building a new engine around generative AI and LLM to drive sustainable long-term growth."

"Baidu Core non-GAAP operating profit grew by 27% from a year ago, with non-GAAP operating margin expanding to 25% from 22% a year ago and 23% a quarter ago. Baidu Core generated about RMB9.7 billion net cash from operating activities in the quarter. The improvement in profit and margins as well as strong cash generation were primarily driven by revenue acceleration and efficiency gain," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Baidu has invested in AI for over a decade and is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities arising from generative AI and LLM. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in investing in AI, in particular large language models and generative AI in the upcoming quarters."

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu launched ERNIE 3.5 in May 2023 , which is the latest foundation model powering ERNIE Bot, Baidu's conversational AI bot. According to IDC's latest report on the technological abilities of AI models, issued in July 2023 , ERNIE 3.5 excels in many areas, such as algorithm, industry coverage, developer tools, and ecosystem.

Baidu earned a position in the China edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, in recognizing its exceptional ESG scores. The selection stems from a comprehensive evaluation of 1,600 Chinese companies as part of the S&P Global 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring Baidu's sustainability practices.

AI Cloud

PaddlePaddle developer community grew to 8 million in mid-August, 2023. PaddlePaddle is Baidu's self-developed open-source deep learning framework.

According to IDC's 2022 report on China's public cloud market, Baidu was once again ranked the No.1 AI Cloud provider in China , maintaining this position for the fourth consecutive year.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided around 714K rides in the second quarter of 2023, up 149% year over year. As of June 30, 2023 , the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go reached 3.3 million.

Apollo Go received permits to offer fully driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Shenzhen Pingshan area in June. Apollo Go has now been granted permission to provide fully driverless ride-hailing services to the public in four cities, including Beijing , Shenzhen , Wuhan and Chongqing .

Apollo Go received permits to conduct fully driverless testing on open roads in Shanghai Pudong area in July.

Other Growth Initiatives

Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments and smart speaker shipments in China for the first quarter of 2023, according to IDC and Canalys.

Mobile Ecosystem

In June 2023 , Baidu App's MAUs reached 677 million, up 8% year over year.

Managed Page accounted for 52% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

iQIYI

iQIYI's average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 111.2 million, compared to 98.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 128.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 34.1 billion ($4.70 billion), increasing 15% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.4 billion ($3.64 billion), increasing 14% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.6 billion ($2.71 billion), up 15% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.8 billion ($937 million), up 12% year over year.

Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.8 billion ($1.08 billion), increasing 17% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 16.2 billion($2.23 billion), increasing 7% year over year, primarily due to an increase in content costs and traffic acquisition costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 6.3 billion ($869 million), increasing 32% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending and promotional marketing expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 6.4 billion ($880 million), increasing 1% year over year, primarily due to an increase in server depreciation expenses and cloud related expenses which support ERNIE Bot research inputs, partially offset by the decrease in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 5.2 billion ($718 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.6 billion ($630 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 17%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 7.3 billion ($1.01 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 6.5 billion ($899 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 25%.

Total other income, net was RMB 1.4 billion ($189 million), increasing 807% year over year, primarily due to the increase in net foreign exchange gain and net interest income, partially offset by the increase of fair value loss from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.3 billion($175 million), compared to RMB 25 million in the same period last year. The lower level of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to the reversal of certain tax expenses based on the 2021 tax return. Apart from the reversal, the main reason for the increase of income tax expense is the increase in profit before tax year over year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.2 billion ($718 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 14.17 ($1.95). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.0 billion ($691 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 19%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 8.0 billion ($1.10 billion). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 22.55($3.11). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 7.7 billion ($1.06 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 29%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 9.1 billion ($1.26 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 8.2 billion ($1.14 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 31%.

As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 201.5 billion ($27.79 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 196.9 billion ($27.15billion). Free cash flow was RMB 7.9 billion ($1.09 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 7.1 billion ($973 million).

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

Baidu, Inc.





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





























(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:





























Online marketing services

18,268

17,972

21,081

2,907

35,197

39,053

5,386

Others

11,379

13,172

12,975

1,790

22,861

26,147

3,606

Total revenues

29,647

31,144

34,056

4,697

58,058

65,200

8,992

































Costs and expenses:





























Cost of revenues(1)

15,171

15,152

16,167

2,230

30,717

31,319

4,319

Selling, general and administrative(1)

4,784

5,589

6,298

869

9,440

11,887

1,639

Research and development(1)

6,292

5,423

6,381

880

11,900

11,804

1,628

Total costs and expenses

26,247

26,164

28,846

3,979

52,057

55,010

7,586

Operating income

3,400

4,980

5,210

718

6,001

10,190

1,406

































Other income (loss):





























Interest income

1,525

1,915

1,948

269

2,979

3,863

533

Interest expense

(741)

(804)

(817)

(113)

(1,451)

(1,621)

(224)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(329)

(106)

1,176

162

(340)

1,070

148

Share of losses from equity method investments

(603)

(48)

(383)

(53)

(1,011)

(431)

(59)

Others, net

299

1,638

(555)

(76)

(2,987)

1,083

149

Total other income (loss), net

151

2,595

1,369

189

(2,810)

3,964

547

































Income before income taxes

3,551

7,575

6,579

907

3,191

14,154

1,953

Income tax expense

25

1,193

1,270

175

416

2,463

340

Net income

3,526

6,382

5,309

732

2,775

11,691

1,613

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(111)

557

99

14

23

656

90

Net income attributable to Baidu

3,637

5,825

5,210

718

2,752

11,035

1,523

































































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):





























-Basic

10.06

16.17

14.34

1.98

7.23

30.55

4.21

-Diluted

9.97

15.92

14.17

1.95

7.15

30.05

4.14

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





























-Basic

1.26

2.02

1.79

0.25

0.91

3.82

0.53

-Diluted

1.25

1.99

1.77

0.24

0.89

3.76

0.52

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):





















-Basic

2,780

2,798

2,804

2,804

2,773

2,801

2,801

-Diluted

2,811

2,837

2,834

2,834

2,806

2,836

2,836

































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:





























Cost of revenues

85

98

194

27

167

292

40

Selling, general and administrative

443

463

446

62

820

909

124

Research and development

1,493

828

1,403

193

2,357

2,231

309

Total share-based compensation expenses

2,021

1,389

2,043

282

3,344

3,432

473

































(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the

Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

53,156

42,060

5,800 Restricted cash

11,330

11,325

1,562 Short-term investments, net

120,839

148,095

20,423 Accounts receivable, net

11,733

11,624

1,603 Amounts due from related parties

5,432

4,806

663 Other current assets, net

10,360

10,864

1,498 Total current assets

212,850

228,774

31,549













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

23,973

24,312

3,353 Licensed copyrights, net

6,841

6,463

891 Produced content, net

13,002

12,722

1,754 Intangible assets, net

1,254

1,064

147 Goodwill

22,477

22,586

3,115 Long-term investments, net

55,297

53,153

7,330 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

23,629

24,147

3,330 Amounts due from related parties

60

176

24 Deferred tax assets, net

2,129

1,906

263 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,365

10,446

1,441 Other non-current assets

19,096

20,573

2,837 Total non-current assets

178,123

177,548

24,485













Total assets

390,973

406,322

56,034













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

5,343

8,479

1,169 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

38,014

36,046

4,971 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

13,116

14,588

2,012 Deferred income

72

138

19 Long-term loans, current portion

-

31

4 Convertible senior notes, current portion

8,305

23

3 Notes payable, current portion

6,904

13,410

1,849 Amounts due to related parties

5,067

5,067

699 Operating lease liabilities

2,809

2,916

402 Total current liabilities

79,630

80,698

11,128













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

159

106

15 Deferred revenue

331

423

58 Amounts due to related parties

99

88

12 Long-term loans

13,722

14,421

1,989 Notes payable

39,893

35,745

4,929 Convertible senior notes

9,568

11,447

1,579 Deferred tax liabilities

2,898

2,992

413 Operating lease liabilities

4,810

4,794

661 Other non-current liabilities

2,058

2,154

297 Total non-current liabilities

73,538

72,170

9,953













Total liabilities

153,168

152,868

21,081













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

8,393

9,088

1,253













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

223,478

235,643

32,497 Noncontrolling interests

5,934

8,723

1,203 Total equity

229,412

244,366

33,700













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and

equity

390,973

406,322

56,034

Baidu, Inc.















































Selected Information















































(In millions, unaudited)





































































































Three months ended

June 30, 2022 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc. Total revenues

23,160 6,657 (170)

29,647

22,998 8,349 (203)

31,144

26,407 7,802 (153)

34,056

3,642 1,076 (21)

4,697 YOY

























14 % 17 %



15 %











QOQ

























15 % (7 %)



9 %





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues (1)

10,114 5,248 (191)

15,171

9,379 5,956 (183)

15,152

10,553 5,774 (160)

16,167

1,456 796 (22)

2,230 Selling, general and administrative (1)

3,990 801 (7)

4,784

4,533 1,106 (50)

5,589

5,344 979 (25)

6,298

737 135 (3)

869 Research and development (1)

5,810 482 -

6,292

4,995 428 -

5,423

5,942 439 -

6,381

819 61 -

880 Total costs and expenses

19,914 6,531 (198)

26,247

18,907 7,490 (233)

26,164

21,839 7,192 (185)

28,846

3,012 992 (25)

3,979 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























4 % 10 %



7 %











Selling, general and administrative

























34 % 22 %



32 %











Research and development

























2 % (9 %)



1 %











Costs and expenses

























10 % 10 %



10 %





























































Operating income

3,246 126 28

3,400

4,091 859 30

4,980

4,568 610 32

5,210

630 84 4

718 YOY

























41 % 384 %



53 %











QOQ

























12 % (29 %)



5 %











Operating margin

14 % 2 %



11 %

18 % 10 %



16 %

17 % 8 %



15 %





























































Add: total other income (loss), net

442 (291) -

151

2,803 (208) -

2,595

1,603 (234) -

1,369

221 (32) -

189 Less: income tax (benefit) expense

(11) 36 -

25

1,168 25 -

1,193

1,262 8 -

1,270

174 1 -

175 Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

(17) 13 (107) (3) (111)

213 8 336 (3) 557

(103) 3 199 (3) 99

(14) - 28 (3) 14 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

3,716 (214) 135

3,637

5,513 618 (306)

5,825

5,012 365 (167)

5,210

691 51 (24)

718 YOY

























35 % -



43 %











QOQ

























(9 %) (41 %)



(11 %)











Net margin

16 % (3 %)



12 %

24 % 7 %



19 %

19 % 5 %



15 %





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

5,121 344



5,493

5,363 1,035



6,428

6,516 786



7,334

899 108



1,011 YOY

























27 % 128 %



34 %











QOQ

























21 % (24 %)



14 %











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

22 % 5 %



19 %

23 % 12 %



21 %

25 % 10 %



22 %





























































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

5,449 79



5,541

5,268 940



5,727

7,694 595



7,998

1,061 82



1,103 YOY

























41 % 653 %



44 %











QOQ

























46 % (37 %)



40 %











Net margin (non-GAAP)

24 % 1 %



19 %

23 % 11 %



18 %

29 % 8 %



23 %





























































Adjusted EBITDA

6,597 429



7,054

7,003 1,112



8,145

8,229 855



9,116

1,135 118



1,257 YOY

























25 % 99 %



29 %











QOQ

























18 % (23 %)



12 %











Adjusted EBITDA margin

28 % 6 %



24 %

30 % 13 %



26 %

31 % 11 %



27 %





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:















































Cost of revenues

49 36



85

65 33



98

160 34



194

22 5



27 Selling, general and administrative

339 104



443

377 86



463

356 90



446

50 12



62 Research and development

1,431 62



1,493

778 50



828

1,358 45



1,403

187 6



193 Total share-based compensation

1,819 202



2,021

1,220 169



1,389

1,874 169



2,043

259 23



282 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments













































(3) Relates to the net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests









































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows































(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2022 (RMB)

March 31, 2023 (RMB)

June 30, 2023 (RMB)

June 30, 2023 (US$)



Baidu

excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by operating activities

7,658 48 7,706

4,838 1,002 5,840

9,746 886 10,632

1,344 122 1,466 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(3,027) (653) (3,680)

(32,816) 167 (32,649)

7,309 (421) 6,888

1,008 (58) 950 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

877 (334) 543

1,055 (3,357) (2,302)

1,908 (1,176) 732

263 (162) 101 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

1,230 75 1,305

(96) (9) (105)

496 128 624

68 18 86 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

6,738 (864) 5,874

(27,019) (2,197) (29,216)

19,459 (583) 18,876

2,683 (80) 2,603 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

43,924 3,883 47,807

57,374 7,862 65,236

30,355 5,665 36,020

4,186 781 4,967 At end of period

50,662 3,019 53,681

30,355 5,665 36,020

49,814 5,082 54,896

6,869 701 7,570

































Net cash provided by operating activities

7,658 48 7,706

4,838 1,002 5,840

9,746 886 10,632

1,344 122 1,466 Less: Capital expenditures

(2,124) (66) (2,190)

(1,295) - (1,295)

(2,693) (13) (2,706)

(371) (2) (373) Free cash flow

5,534 (18) 5,516

3,543 1,002 4,545

7,053 873 7,926

973 120 1,093

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures





















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2022 (RMB)

March 31, 2023 (RMB)

June 30, 2023 (RMB)

June 30, 2023 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income

3,246 126 3,400

4,091 859 4,980

4,568 610 5,210

630 84 718 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,819 202 2,021

1,220 169 1,389

1,874 169 2,043

259 23 282 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

56 16 72

52 7 59

74 7 81

10 1 11 Operating income (non-GAAP)

5,121 344 5,493

5,363 1,035 6,428

6,516 786 7,334

899 108 1,011

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,476 85 1,561

1,640 77 1,717

1,713 69 1,782

236 10 246 Adjusted EBITDA

6,597 429 7,054

7,003 1,112 8,145

8,229 855 9,116

1,135 118 1,257

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

3,716 (214) 3,637

5,513 618 5,825

5,012 365 5,210

691 51 718 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,815 202 1,916

1,220 169 1,297

1,872 169 1,949

258 23 269 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

50 16 59

49 7 53

61 7 65

8 1 9 Add: Disposal (gain)

(25) - (25)

(217) - (217)

(919) (89) (959)

(127) (12) (132) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

222 11 228

31 119 85

270 155 340

38 21 47 Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

(547) 2 (546)

(1,312) 10 (1,307)

1,239 (4) 1,237

171 (1) 171 Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

403 60 455

(122) 18 (114)

296 (9) 292

41 (1) 40 Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

136 - 136

- - -

- - -

- - - Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(321) 2 (319)

106 (1) 105

(137) 1 (136)

(19) - (19) Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

5,449 79 5,541

5,268 940 5,727

7,694 595 7,998

1,061 82 1,103

































Diluted earnings per ADS





9.97





15.92





14.17





1.95 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.39





0.46





0.50





0.07 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





5.43





(0.28)





7.88





1.09 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





15.79





16.10





22.55





3.11

































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.































(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.





























