Celebrate National Cinema Day at Regal with $4 Movies and a $4 Concession Combo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal today announced it will once again partner with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27, at all Regal theatres across the country. The 2023 sequel to last year's one-day only event will offer $4 tickets to all movies in all formats along with a Regal special $4 small combo concession offer.

National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together by encouraging guests of all ages to revisit the incomparable theatrical experience. As we come to the end of a summer blockbuster season for the ages, join Regal for a day at the movies where every ticket is only $4, including these premium formats:

Pepsi 4DX adds 21 signature atmospheric effects to match the action taking place on screen through motion-synchronized seating and environmental effects like vibration, wind, fog, lightning and scents

ScreenX offers an immersive 270-degree panoramic viewing experience during select scenes to place the audience inside of the action

RPX (Regal Premium Experience) presents movies the way filmmakers intended with an exceptionally large screen, crystal clear laser projection and Dolby Atmos surround sound in a custom-built premium environment

IMAX follows exacting standards to provide an unmatched theatrical experience focused on clarity, detail and size by combining perfectly sharp images on a truly immense screen with a precisely tuned and positioned sound system

"The first edition of National Cinema Day recorded over 8.1 million visitors to movie theatres across the country, setting the single day attendance record for 2022," said Eduardo Acuna, CEO at Cineworld Group, parent company of Regal. "This year with $4 movies and a $4 concession combo, Regal hopes to welcome even more guests on National Cinema Day to see why we are 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie!'"

To further amplify the celebration, Regal will have an expanded show schedule on Sunday, adding as many screenings of blockbuster hits including, but not limited to Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Elemental, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to the Aug. 27 schedule as possible. Along with an earlier showtime on Sunday, this also includes 12:00 a.m. (late Saturday/early Sunday) showings at select locations. Midnight showtimes allow our most passionate moviegoers to take advantage of $4 tickets on the very first minute of National Cinema Day.

When you arrive at the theatre, do not forget to pair your movie with a snack with Regal's special $4 small combo concession offer. National Cinema Day might even inspire you to consider Regal Unlimited where subscribers can see as many movies as they want, whenever they want. Unlimited subscribers also enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

For additional details or to purchase tickets to this exclusive event, please visit the Regal mobile app or website at REGmovies.com.

