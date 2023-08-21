160 Driving Academy Hires Uber Executive, David Radom, as new Commercial Sales Leader

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy ("160"), the largest Commercial Driving School in North America announces the hiring of David Radom as its new Commercial Leader. In this role, Radom will be responsible for leading the company's business-to-business sales activity and driving enhanced revenue growth with enterprise customers for the 160 Driving Academy schools, 160 Scoring driver certification program and the Truckers Network digital facility rating application.

"I am excited to lead the Commercial activities for the entire 160 portfolio of products and services." - David Radom

Radom brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the transportation industry to 160. Over the past decade, he has held Senior Sales leadership positions at Uber Freight, G3 Enterprises, and XPO Logistics. In his most recent role at Uber, Radom was instrumental in both leading Commercial Sales activities and the integration of the Transplace acquisition for the world's fastest-growing logistics company.

"We are excited to have David join us as we continue to realize our extraordinary growth across North America. Not only is David a proven leader with a deep understanding of the transportation industry, but he brings a significant track record of driving results for both shippers and carriers. I am excited for him to join our leadership team as we continue to scale our innovative product and service offerings to the supply chain industry," said Founder and CEO, Steve Gold.

"The supply chain industry continues to face a shortage of qualified and safe drivers," said Radom. "160 is committed to providing the highest quality education and safest commercial driver training in the industry. With the roll-out of the Truckers Network digital platform, 160 is well-positioned to not only help create jobs but now improve the lifestyle and quality of today's American Truck Driver. I am excited to lead the Commercial activities for the entire 160 portfolio of products and services as we continue to build strategic value to our business partners."

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a commercial vehicle across its 158 CDL schools across North America. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 45 states and operating soon in Canada. Each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 550 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers. 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted 160 to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry. Truckers Network is the trucking industry's premier job rating, posting, and hiring platform. This mobile technology offers the most advanced and modernized hiring options to match qualified CDL candidates with Companies at the lowest cost in the industry. With over 200,000 curated CDL Drivers in the Network, companies can find qualified drivers more efficiently than any other hiring platform. The Truckers Network facility rating and review functionality now offers Drivers the ability to rate, review and share their delivery experience, reduce overall wait times and improve supply chain efficiency across North America. Visit truckersnetwork.com or download the Truckers Network App on the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

