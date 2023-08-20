REVVING UP THE WAVES: SEA-DOO AND MANITOU PUSH INNOVATION AND RIDER EXPERIENCE WITH MORE HORSEPOWER, AFFORDABLE FUN, AND UNBEATABLE COMFORT!

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) continues to push the boundaries to create unforgettable memories on water, with the model year 2024 Sea-Doo and Manitou product lineups. Sea-Doo is revving up the waves with the next generation of the iconic Spark, adding thoughtful new comfort, convenience and styling updates. For adrenaline seekers who love the thrill of acceleration, the new class leading 325 hp Sea-Doo RXP-X/RXT-X and the 300 hp Sea-Doo GTR-X deliver phenomenal performance. In the pontoon category, the award-winning Sea-Doo Switch, which took the world by storm two years ago, now offers enhanced comfort and convenience as well as upgraded technologies in the new Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Limited. After revolutionizing the pontoon boating on-board experience last year, the Manitou lineup adds dual Rotax S150 outboard engines with Stealth Technology, including iDock joystick piloting to the Explore model.

The 2024 Sea-Doo RXP-X features a class leading supercharged 325 hp Rotax 1630 ACE engine, delivering a 0-60 mph time below 3.4 seconds. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our commitment to relentless innovation, continued refinement and creating industry leading experiences has been our guiding light to deliver the most comprehensive lineup of personal watercraft and pontoons in the industry," says James Heintz, Director of Global Product Strategy, Sea-Doo & Marine Group at BRP. "In addition to revolutionary watercraft, we also know that owners look to personalize their experience. Our accessory teams have worked hand in hand with our vehicle engineers to launch 25 new on-water accessories for our entire lineup that cater to unparalleled days on the water."

A Major Evolution of an Icon



The next generation 2024 Sea-Doo Spark represents the evolution of a model that single handedly transformed the industry, featuring carefully curated refinements that respect every ounce of the iconic Spark DNA. The new Sea-Doo Spark is set to take the fun that can be had on a PWC to a new level with the progression of its design that is both playful and functional. Spark remains visually distinct with an evolution of its appearance featuring smoother lines all around easing side and rear reboarding. Redesigned front arms give the Spark a fresh look from the front. A variety of seat options ensure the Spark and Spark Trixx are a perfect option for 1, 2 or 3 riders. Safety is a huge priority and Sea-Doo's Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR) system is now standard across all Spark models, providing improved control and maneuverability to riders. Spark Trixx has a new Trixx mode that helps unlock more tricks while the 1up Freestyle seat and integrated footwell wedges provide seamless side-to-side and front-to-rear movement, making it easier for stand-up riding and trying fresh freestyle maneuvers.

Customization is a very important part of the Sea-Doo Spark experience. For its evolution, the team has taken it to another level, incorporating more LinQ lite locations than before. Riders now have up to 6 possible locations to add accessories such as action camera holders to capture their experience.

Record Breaking Performance from World Leading Engine Innovation

The industry's highest performing watercraft platform just got faster with the introduction of the 325 hp Sea-Doo RXP-X/RXT-X. Featuring the world's highest horsepower and fastest accelerating PWC engine right out of the box, the supercharged 325 hp Rotax 1630 ACE, the RXP-X has an eye watering 0-60 mph time below 3.4 seconds and the highest PWC horsepower to weight ratio in the industry for ultimate buoy course performance creating a breathtaking experience on the water. When riding off-shore, riders can consider the RXT-X, which features the same 325 hp Rotax engine but fully configured for offshore speed, stability and control. X-Performance features found on the RXP-X and RXT-X include X-sponsons, polished impeller, extended VTS and launch control.

The Rebirth of the Accessible, High-Performance Watercraft

The launch of the new GTR-X marks the rebirth of accessible high performance PWCs with its supercharged Rotax 1630 300 hp ACE engine. Featuring the lowest cost per horsepower in the industry, the GTR-X is a perfect fit for adrenaline seekers and families looking for a mix of performance, versatility and price accessibility. For adrenaline seekers expecting breathtaking acceleration, an extended VTS, launch control and polished impeller help to achieve a 0-60 mph time of around 4 seconds. Putting riders in the right spot to handle that type of acceleration are low-rise handlebars, an exclusive Ergolock 2 piece racing seat, angled footwell wedges and the GTR hull, which delivers even more playful and nimble handling while remaining stable and predictable.

Spending large amounts of time on the water on a GTR-X is easy with the larger fuel tank, swim platform with LinQ compatibility and spacious seating. Extensive storage also enhances time on the water.

Refinement to Maximize Unforgettable Days on the Water

The award-winning Sea-Doo Switch family of pontoon boats have made huge waves since being introduced just a few years ago with the fun, accessible and adaptive boating experience they bring to the marine industry. During the course of those years, it has become very apparent that owners enjoy customizing their Switch's to fulfill their needs out on the water. At 21 feet long and powered by 230 hp, the new Switch Cruise Limited enhances the cruising experience with a host of upgraded technology, improved comfort and unique design elements. Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Limited features an upgraded 10.25" touchscreen with a premium JL audio sound system, a Garmin 7-inch GPS and depth finder. A premium captain's chair with adjustable ergonomics, additional seating and a full swim platform will make the whole family comfortable and happy. A unique exterior and interior color scheme along with interior lighting and limited badging and trim truly set the Switch Cruise Limited apart.

Sea-Doo has the right vehicles, apparel, and accessories to ensure the whole family makes the most out of their time on the water, creating memories that will last a lifetime. For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete lineup of Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoon boats, visit sea-doo.com .

Manitou MAX Power and Control

Last year, BRP shook up the industry with the award-winning Manitou Explore and Rotax S outboard engine. For model year 2024, the all-new Manitou Explore MAX Dual Engine models come with twice the power, thanks to twin Rotax S150 outboard engines for a whopping 300 horsepower. The Manitou Explore MAX preserves the timeless and modern styling of the Manitou pontoons launched in model year 2023. New for model year 2024, the Manitou Explore MAX Dual Engine is offered in 24 and 26 foot lengths. The MAX Deck has been slightly elevated and increased in size to now give more than 6 feet of usable, unobstructed space at the stern.

The Manitou Explore MAX Dual Engine, rigged with dual Rotax S150's, offers the same key benefits of a single Rotax S; better fuel economy, less emissions, reduced noise and ease of maintenance, compared to traditional outboard engines, with the added benefit of iDock, the fully integrated joystick piloting system.

iDock provides 360 degrees of docking confidence and comes standard on all Manitou Explore MAX Dual Rotax S150 models. The intuitive piloting system puts advanced aircraft gyroscope sensor technology into the fingertips of boaters of all experience levels, allowing them to easily maneuver their boat for easy docking even in the toughest conditions. Because Manitou believes 100% of boaters deserve 100% docking confidence, this advanced feature comes standard on all Manitou Explore MAX dual Rotax S150 models.

For more information on Manitou, check out manitoupontoonboats.com .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The 2024 Sea-Doo Spark Trixx takes fun to a new level with the progression of its iconic design that is both playful and functional. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Limited enhances the cruising experience with a host of upgraded technology, improved comfort and unique design elements. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Manitou Explore MAX with dual Rotax S150 engines delivers a new level of Rotax power and control. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BRP Logo (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRP Inc.