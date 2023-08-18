This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a new streaming network for BIPOC filmmakers.
- New Subscription-based Streaming Network for filmmakers from BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC Communities: FOR US TV
FOR US TV is a unique platform that seeks to empower and unite marginalized communities by providing a space for their stories to be told. The network's focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC voices is essential to addressing the lack of representation in mainstream media.
- BIG We Foundation Launches Grant Program for Womxn Storytellers to Build Worlds of Belonging
The SheStories grant is open to talented Black, Indigenous, Latina/e, Asian American and Pacific Islanders, multiracial and femme-identifying womxn storytellers with passion, vision and a desire to elevate their voices and change the world. BWF is currently accepting applications for the second group of four storytellers to each receive a $30,000 grant.
- Frist Art Museum Organizes Major Exhibition Exploring How Black Identity and Experiences Are Expressed in Collage
Featuring approximately 80 collage works, Multiplicity explores the breadth and complexity of Black identity and experiences in the United States. Conceived and organized by Frist Art Museum senior curator Katie Delmez, the exhibition will be on view in the museum's Ingram Gallery from September 15 through December 31, 2023, before traveling to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and an additional venue to be announced.
- "Old Age" Enters a New Age: Dramatic shifts in demography and Americans' views of aging revealed in new Harris Poll study conducted by Age Wave
The survey gives a crucial snapshot of our refashioned sensibilities regarding retirement, health and longevity, and the importance of leaving a legacy. "Aging has finally come of age," said Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., psychologist/gerontologist and founder and CEO of Age Wave.
- PROPEL Launches 'PROPEL Learn' App for HBCU Students
PROPEL Learn will provide culturally-responsive content, curriculum and industry-aligned micro-credentials that are co-developed by industry experts, distinguished HBCU faculty, and notable workforce collaborators — making this a groundbreaking app for HBCU students at no cost.
- MyFitnessPal Announces Special Delivery: New Nutrition and Fitness Plan for Expectant Moms with Fitness Expert, and Mom-to-Be, Deja Riley
Including simple strategies to help ease pregnancy symptoms and increase energy, the free Eating for Pregnancy plan offers a holistic look at moms' wellbeing along with comprehensive nutrition and fitness insights.
- CareValidate Unveils AskJanet: Your Personalized AI Concierge for ADA Accommodations
AskJanet leverages the power of artificial intelligence to provide a tailored and user-friendly experience for individuals seeking ADA accommodations as well as Human Resource professionals managing these requests. As an AI concierge, AskJanet empowers users to effortlessly navigate accommodation requests, ensuring they receive the necessary resources and support they not only need, but deserve.
- Progressive Insurance® Awards $250,000 to Black Entrepreneurs Through Driving Small Business Forward Grant Program
While 20% of Black Americans start businesses, only 4% of Black American businesses survive the start-up stage, as they disproportionately struggle with debt and raising capital in addition to challenges such as a lack of helpful relationships in the business community, according to McKinsey & Company. Progressive is stepping in to provide funding to Black entrepreneurs to help navigate their small business journey.
- More Than Half of Parents of Children Under 18 Identify Back-To-School Season as the Most Stressful Time of the Year, According to Understood.org Study
And parents of children who have learning and thinking differences — i.e., are neurodivergent or have been diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia, or dyscalculia — are more likely than other parents to say they feel stressed (39% vs. 28%, respectively), unprepared (19% vs. 12%), scared (17% vs. 9%), and/or lonely (10% vs. 3%) when it comes to back-to-school season.
- CME Group Foundation Awards 2023 Higher Education Scholarships to Rising Black and Latinx Students
"UIC takes great pride in the recognition earned by our students, who represent half of the 2023 CME Group Foundation Scholars cohort," said University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. "This is an empowering opportunity for Black and Latinx students as they explore and prepare for potential finance and technology careers."
- Aristocrat Gaming Supports AISES Mission to Increase Indigenous Peoples' Representation in STEM
Aristocrat Gaming's contribution will support scholarships, career and professional development, education programs, internships, and workforce development opportunities, helping to identify and prepare the next workforce generation and to diversify industry talent pipelines.
- New Campaign from The Ad Council and Alzheimer's Association Encourages Hispanic Communities to Recognize the Differences Between Normal Aging and Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease
The new campaign, which celebrates the positive aspects of aging while educating about changes that could be signs of Alzheimer's, will be available in English and Spanish nationwide.
