TREMEC Acquires EV Systems Provider, Electric GT, Advancing Offerings in the Turn-Key ICE-to-BEV Electric Vehicle Conversion Market

WIXOM, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TREMEC, a subsidiary of KUO, today announced the acquisition of an innovative provider of plug-and-play EV conversion systems, Electric GT, Inc. The acquisition will enable TREMEC to strengthen its product offerings in the rapidly growing ICE-to-BEV vehicle conversion market. The newly branded company, TREMEC – Electric GT, will be based out of Electric GT's headquarters in Huntington Beach, CA, and will report directly to TREMEC leadership with access to TREMEC's global resources.

Globally, an increasing number of builders and independent installers are converting traditional ICE powertrains to electric power in classic to late-model vehicles and specialty commercial applications. Customers are searching for increased performance, while others want an environmentally friendly solution to extend their classic vehicles' life. The TREMEC – Electric GT system solution provides the customer with all the components necessary for the conversion, including batteries, cabling, drive motors, inverters, gearboxes, and the control systems necessary to install and operate the system safely and effectively.

"TREMEC's extensive expertise in OEM and aftermarket powertrain technology make it the optimal choice to help Electric GT reach its full potential," said Alejandro de la Barreda, KUO's CEO. TREMEC is now bringing complete EV powertrain system solutions to this market, with innovative designs that provide electric power and performance in an attractive appearance. The "eCrate" solutions are designed to provide an alternative to traditional ICE engine swaps. By providing a complete system, TREMEC is now one of the few sources for builders and individuals to turn to for everything needed to complete an electric conversion.

TREMEC is developing solutions for electric drive units (EDUs) for the OEM, specialty vehicles and aftermarket segments. The TREMEC EDUs provide advanced motor and inverter technology combined with TREMEC's 60 years of experience designing and manufacturing gearboxes. The result is the most power-dense EDUs available in the market, developed to the quality standards of production vehicles and supported by TREMEC's engineering and manufacturing teams.

By combining the advanced TREMEC electric drive solutions with Electric GT's complete electric systems, TREMEC – Electric GT be providing the ICE conversion market with high-performance systems equipped with state-of-the-art technology and the robustness of OEM-developed systems, purpose-built for this market and backed by TREMEC's distribution network, service and support.

Torque transfer solutions from TREMEC are found in products ranging from supercars and high-performance sports cars to severe duty, commercial and aftermarket vehicles worldwide. The portfolio of products includes manual transmissions, dual-clutch transmissions, EV & HEV drivetrain solutions, gears, shafts, clutches, friction materials, shift systems, synchronizers, mechatronic systems, transmission control units and control software.

KUO is a Mexican conglomerate with annual revenue of approximately US$3.2bn as of December 31, 2022, exports to around 70 countries across every continent, and approximately 24,000 employees. Its current business portfolio includes three sectors: Consumer, Chemical and Automotive.

