Northpoint Roofing Systems Ranks #653 on Inc. 5000 List, Redefining Roofing Excellence Nationwide

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC, a renowned roofing company known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of being ranked 653 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. In addition, Northpoint secured an impressive 29th position in the state of Georgia and an outstanding 26th position in the competitive construction sector.

Patrick Maginn, CEO of Northpoint Roofing Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, stating, "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list reflects our team's efforts to revolutionize the roofing industry on a national scale. From how we work with our amazing employees and customers to our meticulous processes, we are driven by a mission to make a difference, one roof at a time."

Steered by the resonating motto, "GUIDING YOU TO PROTECTED," Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC has consistently exemplified its dedication to roofs and the lives that depend on them. With an unwavering commitment to reinventing the roofing industry and positively impacting the communities it serves, Northpoint's visionary approach has now been recognized on a national scale.

With a strong set of values serving as its foundation, Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC is deeply committed to its customers, colleagues, and communities. Its customer-centric philosophy is a driving force, ensuring that every interaction and every project is met with the utmost care and commitment.

Keith Priddy, CRO & Co-Founder of Northpoint Roofing Systems, echoed this sentiment: "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation. We believe in the power of roofing to protect both properties, and the people within them, and this recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar in the industry."

Compassion is at the heart of Northpoint's operations, demonstrated through kindness and dedication to helping customers find the best roofing solutions for their unique needs. Moreover, innovation is woven into the fabric of Northpoint's identity, as the company continually strives to provide better solutions and enhance its processes.

Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC offers various roofing services tailored to suit residential and commercial needs. From trusted residential roofing solutions backed by top-tier warranties to comprehensive commercial roofing services designed to minimize disruptions, Northpoint ensures lasting quality and reliability.

The company's commitment to sustainability shines through its solar installation services, where GAF Energy solar roofs provide durability, curb appeal, and significant long-term energy savings.

Gutter services provided by Northpoint protect and beautify properties, embodying the company's dedication to holistic solutions that safeguard both structure and aesthetics.

A streamlined process, drone-advanced AI technology, and a dedication to customer satisfaction characterize the Northpoint roofing experience. From free inspections with detailed roof assessments to personalized consultations, Northpoint's process ensures clients are informed and empowered every step of the way.

Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC's achievement of ranking 653 on the Inc. 5000 list, along with its strong performance in Georgia and the construction sector, testifies to its unwavering commitment to its customers, industry-leading innovation, and lasting impact on the roofing industry.

For more information about Northpoint Roofing Systems and their services, please visit their website at https://www.northpointroofingsystems.com.

About Northpoint Roofing Systems

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. With 100 years of combined experience serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, Northpoint offers leading expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection. Additional information is available at https://www.northpointroofingsystems.com/.

About Halmos Capital Partners

Halmos Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in leading lower-middle market businesses and focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to build companies in niche markets with an operational focus. Halmos aims to transform small capitalization and entrepreneurial businesses into institutional platforms for continued growth and investment. Please visit www.halmoscapital.com for more information.

About NewSpring

Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.0 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 200 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

