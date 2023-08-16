Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Announce EWG VERIFIED® Mark for PROUDLY Baby Care Brand

The entire brand line of affordable baby care products that centers the needs of Black & Brown babies has met the strictest health standards of the Environmental Working Group.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PROUDLY, the baby care line created for the needs of melanin-rich skin tones co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, announces today the brand has received the EWG VERIFIED® mark by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) for all their skin care formulas and baby wipes within the brand's portfolio. By becoming EWG VERIFIED, PROUDLY is recognized to meet EWG's strictest health standards, meaning the products contain none of EWG's chemicals of concern and provide full ingredient transparency. As the first product line made specifically for melanated baby skin, PROUDLY is a first in category for EWG verification.

Image courtesy of PROUDLY (PRNewswire)

"Many decades-old, leading baby care brands that have been marketed to Black and Brown families are often made with lower quality ingredients and are not always transparent with what's in the bottle. With PROUDLY, we are proud to have created a brand that is both affordable and meets the highest level of health standards set by EWG," says co-founder Gabrielle Union.

"Black and Brown children deserve to have their needs centered—and the numbers show that significant health disparities exist as seen in the prevalence of various skin conditions and the lack of healthcare access," adds co-founder Dwyane Wade. "Together PROUDLY and EWG look forward to longer-term opportunities in research to expand our knowledge of the needs of darker, sensitive skin and how to formulate clean, affordable products that are functional for these needs."

The Environmental Working Group is a nonprofit organization that empowers and encourages consumers to make informed choices regarding their health, the environment and product purchases by offering research, advocacy and educational tools. EWG VERIFIED is considered to be the gold standard in the health and wellness space. The mark symbolizes that a product has gone above and beyond to disclose all ingredients, including those used in fragrance mixtures, in product formulations to the manufacturing process in order to earn the seal of approval.

"PROUDLY represents a first-of-its-kind brand that is authentically focused on an underserved consumer. Their product development approach, led by their chemist, dermatologist, and pediatrician is admirable," says Ken Cook, president and co-founder of the Environmental Working Group.With PROUDLY, we look forward to future research to help define what is both the highest health standard and functional for the darkest skin tones, which have unique needs. We're proud to have PROUDLY as an EWG VERIFIED partner and look forward to future collaboration."

More information regarding the EWG VERIFIED program can be found at www.ewg.org and additional PROUDLY brand and product information can be found at www.proudly.com .

ABOUT PROUDLY

PROUDLY is a Black-owned baby care brand developed for children of color and co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The company's mission is to center the needs of Black & Brown babies by creating clean baby care products specifically formulated to nurture their developing skin. All products are designed by a team of Black professionals—a dermatologist, pediatrician, and chemist—who studied and selected ingredients to nourish dry, sensitive skin. Together, PROUDLY is proud to be a truly diverse team of doers, dreamers, change-markers, and caretakers, each committed to reimagining today and transforming tomorrow, one product at a time.

Press Contact:

Chasen Creative Media

proudly@chasencreative.com

About The Environmental Working Group (EWG)

The Environmental Working Group is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. Through research, advocacy and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PROUDLY