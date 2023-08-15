State, local leaders join CGI for grand opening of Onshore Delivery Center in Knoxville, Tennessee

Location to employ 300 workers by 2026, joining CGI's talent ecosystem driving digital transformation, harnessing new technologies on behalf of regional, global clients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) executives today were joined by state and local leaders in Knoxville, Tennessee, to celebrate the grand opening of its newest U.S. onshore delivery center, an expansion of its Knoxville presence that meets the growing demand for IT services, creates a new hub for the area's growing tech community, and expands a dynamic ecosystem for the delivery of innovative IT services and solutions to government and commercial clients in Tennessee, across the country and around the world.

"We are thrilled that CGI continues to invest here in our great City and sees the value of our workforce," said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. "This expansion goes hand-in-hand with our continued efforts to attract and retain young professionals here in Knoxville."

Since 2021, CGI has employed more than 100 professionals in Knoxville who currently serve clients in the financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and government sectors. By 2026, CGI plans to create 300 high quality jobs that will help support the growing client digital transformation demand.

"CGI is contributing to our state's thriving tech ecosystem, while also providing high-quality job opportunities to those in East Tennessee," said Stuart C. McWhorter, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. "I applaud CGI for collaborating with the University of Tennessee and regional entrepreneurship partners to promote workforce development opportunities and build the talent pipeline that will support the work being done at this onshore delivery center."

As part of its onshore delivery strategy, CGI continually assesses U.S. locations that offer access to a quality workforce, strong economics and partnerships with state and local governments, academia, and industry. Since 2021, CGI has partnered with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville to engage students for internships and research projects across interdisciplinary programs in colleges such as the Haslam College of Business and the Tickle College of Engineering. CGI also supports regional workforce development and tech entrepreneurship through partnerships with the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, innov865 Alliance, TechStars and the Knoxville Technology Council.

"The strength of local partnerships and Knoxville's talent pool is driving growth and innovation on behalf of our clients in Tennessee and around the country," said Stephanie Mango, President, CGI Federal. "This dedicated collaboration space will allow our members, clients and partners to work together in a dynamic environment to innovate. This collaboration is central to our proximity approach, and unlike purely remote work models, offers greater opportunities for professional development and building a workforce that celebrates diverse voices, experiences and perspectives."

As a core element of its global best-fit delivery approach, CGI's U.S. onshore delivery centers offer IT services and solutions that balance security with innovation for government and commercial clients. For critical missions, CGI delivers a balanced talent approach – extending client onsite teams – by engaging CGI professionals at locations across the country who integrate seamlessly to reduce risk, increase efficiency, and drive transformation.

"With the opening of our Knoxville onshore delivery center's permanent office, we have expanded our delivery options of in-demand technology capabilities and resources to help clients thrive in an evolving, digital world," said Tim Hurlebaus, President of U.S. Commercial and State Governments Operations, CGI. "Our onshore center provides proximity to clients to unlock lasting innovation at pace and scale."

"CGI's new location in Knoxville is proof positive of the community's ability to attract 21st century businesses committed to communities in East Tennessee," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. "I applaud CGI for recognizing the amazing potential of the area's workforce, educators and partners and look forward to celebrating our future successes in terms of job growth, economic development and innovation."

As CGI's eighth IT delivery center in the U.S., employees in Knoxville join more than 2,000 similar professionals at seven delivery center locations in Belton, TX; Lafayette, LA; Lebanon, VA; Mobile and Troy, AL; Waterville, ME and Wausau, WI.

With expertise spanning 21 global industries, CGI professionals are trusted partners for clients engaging in the most complex, mission-critical business initiatives. Harnessing global insights, the latest technologies and a large, global delivery network, CGI's experts stay on the cutting-edge of the digital transformation, generating innovative and proactive solutions that bring meaningful results – all while supporting and connecting with local communities where they live and work. To learn more about careers at CGI, visit careers in the United States.

