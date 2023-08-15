Smithfield Foods Partners with Kroger to Donate 30,000 Pounds of Food to Gleaners Food Bank

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, in partnership with Kroger, donated 30,000 pounds of protein to Gleaners Food Bank to help fight hunger in central Indiana. The donation, which included Smithfield bacon and ham, will provide 120,000 servings to food insecure individuals in Gleaners' 21-county service area.

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, was on hand at the event prior to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Indianapolis to help raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity.

"I'm proud to stand with Smithfield and Kroger in the fight against hunger," Almirola said. "This donation will provide access to high-quality, nutritious food for people who need assistance. With so much energy and excitement during race weekend, it's important for us to take a step back and remember these important issues in our community."

"Smithfield is keenly aware of the issues of hunger and food insecurity, and the role we can play as part of the solution," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield. "On behalf of our hundreds of employees in Indiana, we're joining together with our incredible partners Gleaners and Kroger to make a real impact for those experiencing hunger."

"As a member of the Gleaners board, I'm grateful for this donation from our friends at Smithfield," said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger's central division. "It will mean so much to the thousands of Hoosiers the food bank serves across central Indiana and is a perfect partnership for Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste hunger relief plan. We thank Smithfield for making such a difference in the lives of the people we serve."

"Protein is greatly desired by the neighbors we serve," said Fred Glass, president and CEO of Gleaners. "Protein donations like these, along with bulk fresh and frozen protein that we process in our USDA certified protein repack room, provide neighbors with needed servings of highly nutritious foods. With need increasing and food costs still very high, this donation will allow our neighbors to create balanced meals for their families."

Helping Hungry Homes®, Smithfield's signature hunger relief program, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico, since 2008. In 2022, the company donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative reflects the company's commitment to build a more resilient, equitable and sustainable food system that improves access to affordable, fresh food for everyone – for generations to come. Kroger donated 94 million pounds of surplus food to Feeding America's network of food banks and agency partners in 2021 and is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc.

Gleaners was founded in 1980 and is a respected leader within Feeding America, the nation's food bank network. Since that time, Gleaners has distributed more than 800 million pounds of food and critical grocery products through nearly 250 hunger relief agencies, schools and community partners serving needy Hoosiers. In addition to food distribution to agencies, we serve our most vulnerable populations, seniors and children, through specialty programs such as Gleaners2Go, Home Delivery, School-Based Pantries, Mobile Pantries, Summer Meals for Kids, and Senior Hunger Initiative programs. Fresh Connect Central, operated by Gleaners and serving the Feeding America network of food banks, sources and distributes fresh produce, protein, dairy, and dry goods too hunger-relief organizations throughout the Midwest and beyond. Charity Navigator has recognized Gleaners as a 4-Star organization, the highest rating for charity demonstrating fiscal management and accountability. In addition, Gleaners is an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau and has earned a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. To learn more, visit www.gleaners.org.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

