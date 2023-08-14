Technics expands its portfolio of next generation True Wireless earbuds with the new compact and lightweight EAH-AZ40M2

The newly remastered EAH-AZ40M2 redefine superior audio with next-gen upgrades in a compact design

A 6mm driver delivers great sound quality thanks to Technics' 55 years of sound experience.

New Active Noise Cancelling Technology and superior sound in a compact and lightweight design.

Industry-first Bluetooth® Multipoint Connection allows simultaneous connection to three devices.

Beamforming technology delivers clear conversations.

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technics announced the launch of its new compact and lightweight earbuds, the EAH-AZ40M2. Joining the recently released EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2, the EAH-AZ40M2 complete the brand's True Wireless portfolio, offering superb sound quality with the addition of Active Noise Cancelling Technology and unparalleled comfort for home, work and travel.

Technics True Wireless EAH AZ40M2 (PRNewswire)

Technics tapped into its deep expertise as the legendary audio brand known for making pure sound quality to deliver its next generation of earbuds. Its engineers focused on every aspect of sound - drivers, acoustics, mechanical structure, and digital signal processing – to ensure you can hear every song or phone call with the clearest clarity. Offering the ability to shift from music to active noise-cancelling without interruption, seamless switching between up to three devices with industry-first Bluetooth® Multipoint Connection, and a variety of customization settings, these new earbuds seamlessly integrate into any on-the-go lifestyle.

The EAH-AZ40M2 earbuds will be available for $169.99 on Technics.com, Best Buy and Amazon.

Technics Signature Clear Sound

Clearly Superior Sound. Now Wireless.

The new EAH-AZ40M2 earbuds offer the high-quality sound Technics has become known for over the course of its 55-year history. The earbuds feature a 6mm driver that delivers clear sound with a sense of range and depth. Despite the compact design, the EAH-AZ40M2 houses an acoustic control chamber to optimize air flow for natural sounding vocals and other mid ranges, a powerful bass, and a harmonizer to smooth out trebles to create dynamic range of sound with less distortion. The result is a rich, immersive, and expansive sound with smooth and detailed highlights, allowing you to hear every detail.

Additionally, the EAH-AZ40M2 supports High-Resolution Audio Quality with Bluetooth® and LDAC technologyi, delivering a wide dynamic range of sound with fast response and high definition.

Immersive Noise Cancelling

The EAH-AZ40M2 improves upon its predecessor, the EAH-AZ40, by adding Technics' Active Noise Cancelling Technology, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music or work without outside noise distraction. A digital software filter and feedforward mic effectively suppresses noise from outside the earbuds to deliver high levels of noise cancelling.

Noise cancelling levels can vary greatly from person to person due to differences in ear shape and other factors. For this reason, you can try the four different sizes of included earpieces, ranging from extra small to large, to find your perfect fit.

Intuitive Smart Features

Simultaneously Connect to 3 Devices with Bluetooth® Multipoint Connection

Connection is key when you're dialling in on-the-go and managing meetings, calls, and music across multiple devices. An industry first, the EAH-AZ40M2 support multipoint connections with to up to three Bluetooth® devices simultaneously, allowing you to switch between sources seamlessly.

Beamforming Technology for Clear Conversation

The EAH-AZ40M2 uses two MEMS mics to actively isolate your voice and reduce surrounding noise with beamforming technology for clear calls, even in noisy environments or while working from home. A total of four mics - two on each ear - play a significant role in supporting more comfortable, natural conversation over the phone.

Single Bud Operation

The EAH-AZ40M2 can be operated freely when using only the left or right earbud. Within the Technics Audio Connect App, you can adjust the touch and hold, single, double, and triple tap actions (such as volume up/down, skip forward/back, ambient or noise cancelling mode on/off) to suit personal preferences. You can even assign specific actions to one or the other earbud. Being able to set up your earbuds the way you want greatly enhances personalization options, especially when you only want to use a single earbud.

Ambient Sound Modes

The EAH-AZ40M2 is equipped with unique ambient sound modes that can be set to either "Natural Ambient" or "Attention" mode. Natural Ambient Mode captures all surrounding noise, allowing you to listen to music or talk on the telephone while paying attention to your surroundings. Attention Mode captures sounds in the human voice frequency range, ensuring you can hear human voices nearby, such as announcements at the airport or a family member's voice at home, while reducing other, unwanted external noises.

Long Battery Life

Thanks to long battery life, means that the EAH-AZ40M2 can keep going for as long as you do, even with noise cancelling. These compact earbuds support 7 hours on a single charge, with a total charge of up to 24 hours in the compact carrying case. With active noise cancelling on, they support 5.5 hours of music playback, with a total of 18 hours in the cradle.

Smart Features: Customization via App, Water Resistance (IPX4)

The Technics Audio Connect App makes it easy to configure and control the EAH-AZ40M2, offering voice assistant compatibilityii and customization of sound mode settings. A check battery function, super bass equalizer, and the ability to toggle between voice and sound effect guidance are new settings offered in the app.

You can take the EAH-AZ40M2 virtually anywhere thanks to its water-resistant performance that's in line with the IPX4 standard, meaning your earbuds will remain unharmed when splashed with water from any direction. Alexa is also built-in to the EAH-AZ40M2.

All-Day Comfort Design

The EAH-AZ40M2 are more compact and lightweight than its big brothers, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2, and will remain comfortably in place no matter what you're doing.

Technics silicone earpieces are included with the earbuds, which combine materials of varying hardness to ensure an excellent fit for high-quality sound and superior insulation. You can choose from four different earpiece sizes, ranging from extra small to large, to find your best fit for the best sound.

The EAH-AZ40M2 is available in black, silver, and rose gold. The very compact and portable cradle also features a high-quality finish and engraved Technics logo for a premium feel.

The EAH-AZ40M2 ($169.99), as well as the EAH-AZ80 ($299.99) and EAH-AZ60M2 ($249.99), all will be available on Technics.com, Best Buy and Amazon in August.

i When connected via Bluetooth®, LDAC supports up to 96 kHz/24 bits.

ii Compatible with smartphones and tablets that are equipped with Android™ 6.0 or higher and that support Google Play™, or an iPhone®, iPad® and iPod Touch® equipped with iOS12 or higher.

About Technics

Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

For more information please see:

https://us.technics.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/technics.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/technics

Instagram: instagram.com/technics_global

YouTube: youtube.com/user/TechnicsOfficial

