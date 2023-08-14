SILVERSEA®'S SILVER NOVA℠ DEPARTS ON HER MAIDEN VOYAGE

Marking a new take on luxury at sea for the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, Silver Nova sails out of Fusina (Venice) on August 14

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Nova-class ship for Silversea®, Silver Nova℠, embarks on her maiden voyage on August 14, departing Venice, Italy. Sailing on a seven-day roundtrip voyage through the Adriatic, Silver Nova will call in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar, Dubrovnik, Split, and Rovinj in Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. One of the most environmentally conscious ultra-luxury cruise ships ever built, Silver Nova is Silversea's 12th ship and the first to launch this year for Royal Caribbean Group® (NYSE: RCL), becoming the 64th ship in its global fleet. Prior to her departure, executives from Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea hosted a three-day architectural preview for select travel partners and members of the press, sailing roundtrip from Venice.

"Silver Nova revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and sets the new category standard," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From her innovative horizontal design to her emphasis on sustainable operations, Silver Nova speaks to Royal Caribbean Group's commitment to deliver the world's best vacations, responsibly."

"It was incredibly emotional to welcome guests aboard Silver Nova ahead of her maiden voyage," said Barbara Muckermann, president, Silversea Cruises. "Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission. As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before. I would like to thank Jason Liberty, and all involved at Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group, and Meyer Werft. A special thank you to the Royal Caribbean Group Newbuild team, without whom this would not have been possible, and to Silver Nova's amazing crew, led by Captain Mino Pontillo, for their precious support in launching this game-changing ship."

AN ENTIRELY NEW TAKE ON LUXURY AT SEA

Silver Nova introduces an entirely new take on luxury at sea. Her innovative design, which prizes openness over symmetry and incorporates an unprecedented use of approximately 4,000m2 of glass, immerses guests into the destination from virtually all venues and suites, with far-reaching views at every turn. Her reimagined pool deck, which overlooks the water on her starboard side, and all-new outdoor venues — the Dusk Bar and the Marquee — best exemplify her unique openness to the destination.

One of the most spacious cruise ships ever built, Silver Nova has a space-to-guest ratio of 75 GRT-per-guest — the highest in Silversea's fleet. She offers one of the most personalized levels of service at sea with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.3, including butler service for all suites. Silver Nova hosts up to 728 guests in 13 different suite categories — the largest variety of suites in Silversea's history, and among the most spacious accommodations of any cruise ship. Every suite offers guests the use of a private veranda. The largest option is the new 123m2 (1,324ft2) Otium Suite, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing 270-degree views from the ship's premium aft-corner position. It also features a 40m2 (431ft2) balcony with its own whirlpool.

Further enriching the on-board experience are the largest selection of bars, restaurants, and lounges in ultra-luxury cruising; Otium, the cruise line's Roman-inspired wellness program, complete with all-new enhancements; and its innovative culinary program, Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.), which comprises an on-board ecosystem of culinary discovery, immersive excursions ashore, food lectures, hands-on culinary experiences, and more.

Following her maiden voyage, Silver Nova will spend the summer in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean and South America in November. On January 4, 2024, she will embark on the 71-day Grand Voyage South America, visiting 38 destinations in 18 countries.

Silver Nova's sister ship, Silver Ray℠, is scheduled to launch in summer 2024.

About Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Nova℠, Silver Dawn℠, Silver Shadow®, Silver Whisper®, Silver Spirit®, Silver Muse®, and Silver Moon℠ – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Endeavour℠, Silver Origin®, Silver Wind®, Silver Explorer®, and Silver Cloud®, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of the ultra-luxury, new Nova-class ship, Silver Ray℠. Silversea Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

