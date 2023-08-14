BOK-E Nurungji Selected as a Company to Participate in the Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project

BOK-E oat nurungji, made out of oat, one of the world's top 10 superfoods

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUJAE Agricultural Corporation, a handmade nurungji company established in 2021, was selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The company produces Nurungji Using only the newly harvested rice grown in Angye, Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do. Nurungji is the name of a rice snack that Koreans enjoy.

The company's representative products include BOK-E brown rice Nurungi, BOK-E germinated brown rice Nurungi, BOK-E oat Nurungi, and BOK-E barley Nurungi.

BOK-E brown rice Nurungi is the most basic Nurungji, and it is the softest among other options, so it is easy to boil or eat as a snack.

BOK-E germinated brown rice Nurungi is a signature product and is one of the items that other companies are not producing well due to high material costs. It has more nutrients in brown rice, which is very good for preventing adult diseases.

BOK-E oat Nurungi is Nurungji made from oat, one of the world's top 10 superfoods, and brown rice. It is a very popular product as a diet food because the savory taste of brown rice and oats go well together.

BOK-E barley Nurungi is Nurungji made from brown rice and barley, and it is Nurungji that has a savorier taste because the savory taste of barley is mixed with brown rice.

The company also provides customized Nurungji for each client as OEM as well as their own products. Customized Nurungji products are made from mixed ingredients such as mushrooms, pollack roe, ginseng, and garlic.

The company has been exporting its products to Mainland China, the Philippines, and Malaysia since 2021.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/126001206405

