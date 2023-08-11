Sherwood Hockey Announces Exclusive Partnership With 2023 No.1 Overall NHL Draft Pick Connor Bedard

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, global hockey equipment brand Sherwood Hockey announced its official partnership with the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Connor Bedard. Bedard will play exclusively with Sherwood Rekker Legend sticks and gloves.

As one of the most skilled prospects to ever enter the NHL, Bedard requires a partner that can create and build equipment that matches his performance and playing style. The Rekker Legend stick's ergonomic tapered shaft shape and low kick-point is tailormade for players like Bedard who possess quick, deceptive hands and a lightning-fast release.

Bedard joins a dynamic roster of world-class players including Matthew Tkachuk, William Nylander, Alex DeBrincat, Quinton Byfield, Emily Clark, Artturi Lehkonen, Saroya Tinker, Connor Brown and Savannah Harmon.

"We're thrilled that Connor has found his performance match with Sherwood and moreover this goes much deeper than a product fit. Connor shares Sherwood's brand values of creativity, self-expression and individuality on and off the ice – creating a more meaningful relationship," says Brendon Arnold, Associate Vice President, Brand Management, Sherwood Hockey.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Sherwood team," says Connor Bedard, 2023 NHL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick. "Since I started working with Sherwood to develop hockey equipment that I felt could improve my game, I have been really impressed with their approach, expertise and dedication to building the best gear. They are doing a lot of cool things around the sport I love and I'm proud to be a part of it."

In 2020, Sherwood returned to market with a new brand aimed at resonating with the next generation of hockey players while challenging the conventions of an otherwise traditional sport culture. This has been accomplished through athlete partnerships, its enhanced product development capabilities and by executing strategic product collaborations with Disney, OVO, Staple Pigeon and Better Gift Shop.

"Our partnership with Connor Bedard is a key step in the continued re-invention of the Sherwood brand. Since we acquired Sherwood in 2018 and re-launched the brand in 2020, we have been focused on building credibility with the next generation of hockey players who, like us, can't wait to see what Connor does on the ice supported by outstanding Sherwood products," said Bobby Singh-Randhawa, SVP, Consumer Brands, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited. "In addition to being a great example of the progress we've made with Sherwood as a brand, this partnership also signals our intention to be a greater force in the hockey market going forward."

As a Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited Owned Brand, Sherwood products can be found in stores and online at Canadian Tire, SportChek, Pro Hockey Life, Sports Experts, Sports Rousseau, l'Entrepôt du Hockey and Hockey Experts in addition to retailers worldwide. For product information and retailer locations visit SherwoodHockey.com.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

