ATIF Partners with Prominent Chinese Television Network Phoenix TV America to Launch New 'Wall Street' Financial TV Program

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "ATIF") and Phoenix Satellite TV America, the world's most renowned Chinese television station, officially announced that they will jointly create a financial television program called "Wall Street". The financial TV program will be officially launched on October 1st,2023, with ATIF's President, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Liu Jun, as the host for the first time.

As a financial services consultant, ATIF is widely praised in the industry for its expertise and rich experience in the financial field. The cooperation with Phoenix TV America will enable ATIF to further expand its influence and provide accurate financial information and Wall Street interpretation to Chinese audiences around the world.

The program will provide a special perspective on the dynamics of Wall Street , showcasing the latest trends and investment opportunities in the financial market. As the host, Mr. Liu Jun will do his best to present high-quality program content to the audience and share his experience and knowledge accumulated over the years in the financial industry with the global Chinese audience.

Mr. Liu Jun said, "It is a great honor for me to be the host of a show on Wall Street. Through this partnership, we will deliver the latest and most authoritative financial information to our global Chinese audience, helping them better understand and grasp the changes and opportunities on Wall Street."

As one of the most well-known Chinese-language television stations in the world, Phoenix TV America's strong media resources and wide coverage have provided great support for the production and dissemination of the program "Wall Street". The collaboration between ATIF and Phoenix TV America will surely bring a new and exciting financial feast to the audience and further promote awareness and understanding of the financial field in the Chinese communities around the world.

It is expected that the show will become an important source for Chinese viewers around the world to obtain financial information and investment news. Viewers can watch the program anytime and anywhere through various platforms of Phoenix TV America, including TV and the internet, and get exclusive reports and in-depth interpretations about the Wall Street and the financial market.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Lake Forest-based business consulting company that specializes in providing professional IPO, M&A advisory and post-IPO compliance services to small and medium-sized companies seeking to go public on a stock exchange in the United States. The company has a proven track record in successfully delivering comprehensive U.S. IPO consulting services to clients primarily in the United States but also internationally. The mission of ATIF is to provide one-stop, comprehensive consulting services that guide clients through the complex and often challenging process of going public. ATIF recognizes the complexity and challenges associated with the process of going public, and endeavors to simplify it while ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients through its comprehensive consulting services. ATIF has been awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

