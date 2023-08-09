Protiviti Achieves AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure Specialization; Launches Microsoft AI Center of Excellence and AI Solutions

After achieving the elite AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure specialization, Protiviti has launched new Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence and AI Solutions to help clients adopt responsible AI

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has achieved the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Microsoft Azure specialization. Microsoft solution specializations recognize partners for deep expertise in the designated capability areas and illustrate the partner has met demanding requirements to demonstrate solution competency, all validated by a third-party audit. With the AI and ML in Microsoft Azure specialization, Protiviti has shown proven capabilities enabling customer adoption of Al and implementing Azure-based solutions for Al-powered applications and machine learning.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti) (PRNewswire)

As part of this Microsoft specialization achievement, Protiviti has launched a Microsoft AI Center of Excellence (MSAI COE) and new Microsoft-certified AI solutions. The MSAI COE is focused on researching and developing AI solutions that drive impactful change to businesses, and how they operate and serve their customers. It also brings together a high concentration of Microsoft MVPs, world-class data scientists, award-winning AI solutions, and Protiviti's risk heritage focusing on delivering trusted and secure AI solutions. Protiviti's MSAI COE will operate and deliver solutions that embed Microsoft's responsible AI principles: fairness, inclusiveness, reliability and safety, transparency, security and privacy, and accountability.

Within Protiviti's suite of 50+ AI solutions and accelerators, the company has developed Microsoft-certified offerings to help clients get started with generative AI, including: the Generative AI Roadmap and Generative AI Proof of Concept. The Generative AI Accelerated Roadmap is a four-week assessment to define objectives and develop a strategic plan for deploying Microsoft Azure-based Open AI-LLM applications across business functions. Generative AI Proof of Concept provides a six-week solution utilizing a proven methodology and a knowledgeable team to accelerate ideation to functional prototype.

"Protiviti is proud to collaborate with Microsoft to be a leading provider of AI enabled capabilities," said Christine Livingston, global leader of Protiviti's AI services. "Together with Microsoft, we look forward to helping organizations utilize AI solutions responsibly to drive impactful transformation in their businesses."

Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI and the acceleration of large language models have unlocked new ability to deliver transformational AI-enabled capabilities and experiences, while maintaining the security and privacy of organizational data. Protiviti's MSAI COE will enhance its 50+ proprietary models with the latest advancements in Microsoft and OpenAI technologies.

"We're excited to be a leader for Microsoft-enabled AI solutions and look forward to driving business value to our clients," said Tom Andreesen, Protiviti's Microsoft global alliance leader. "The MSAI COE will focus on leveraging the latest Microsoft AI capabilities and driving research and resulting solutions that consider the broad risk considerations in today's business environment and is well aligned with Protiviti's rich risk management and governance history."

To learn more about Microsoft AI, Protiviti and Microsoft will host a webinar on August 17 to discuss "Are You Ready for (Responsible) AI? How to Embrace the Future of Productivity and Limitless Innovation with Microsoft AI", register here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

