STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Revenue of $632 million

Net revenue of $539 million

Q2 net new business of $75 million, bringing LTM net new business to record $256 million

International revenue grew 9% led by particularly strong growth in Asia-Pacific of 17%

Adjusts full-year outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

"Our new business wins hit a quarter billion dollars in the last 12 months as they accelerated to record levels,” said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. (PRNewswire)

New business wins across Stagwell hit a record quarter billion dollars in the last 12 months.

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS HIGHLIGHTS:

Q2 revenue of $632 million , a decrease of 6% versus the prior year period; YTD revenue of $1,255 million , a decrease of 5% versus the prior year period

Q2 net revenue of $539 million , a decrease of 3% versus the prior period; YTD net revenue of $1,061 million , a decrease of 2% versus the prior year period

Q2 organic net revenue declined 5% versus the prior year period and 4% ex-Advocacy; YTD organic net revenue declined 4% versus the prior year period and 3% ex-Advocacy. This follows 16% organic net revenue growth in 2022

Q2 net loss of $10 million versus net income of $25 million in the prior year period; YTD net loss of $15 million versus net income of $58 million in the prior year period

Q2 net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $5 million versus net income of $10 million in the prior year period; YTD net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $4 million versus net income of $23 million in the prior year period

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $91 million , a decrease of 18% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $163 million , a decrease of 23% versus the prior year period

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 15% on net revenue

Q2 loss per share attribute to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.04

Q2 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.16 ; YTD Adjusted earnings per share of $0.29

Q2 net new business of $75 million ; YTD net new business of $128 million

"Stagwell posted sequential quarter-over-quarter improvements in revenue, EBITDA and margin, and our new business wins hit a quarter billion dollars in the last 12 months as they accelerated to record levels," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "We remain bullish about H2 2023 and 2024 and we expect to see significant growth across all metrics throughout the rest of the year," he added. "It is clear, however, that our industry is facing headwinds caused by economic uncertainty and especially tech client reorganizations, the effects of which we believe are temporary."

"We are beginning to see a return to a more normal business environment, and the emergence of Generative AI is providing a runway for future work that we believe will explode in the next 12 to 18 months," Penn said. "We are already in the market with Generative AI products, and our Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group revenue was nearly $50 million this quarter as we push the frontiers of technology in marketing AI and AR."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Management responded appropriately, adjusting costs to align with our revenue structure as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, cash flow generation, and initiatives to centralize our shared service platform, all of which will result in stronger margins over the next couple of quarters. We believe we are coming off the bottom of an economic and political cycle."

Financial Outlook

2023 financial guidance is as follows:

Organic Net Revenue growth of 0% – 2%

Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million – $440 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% – 60%

Adjusted EPS of $0.76 - $0.85

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2023 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Q2Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Ben Allanson

Ir@stagwellglobal.com

For Press:

Beth Sidhu

Pr@stagwellglobal.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), and evolving strains of COVID-19 on the economy and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC Partners Inc. (the "Transactions") and other completed, pending, or contemplated acquisitions;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;

the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;

the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorist activities and natural disasters;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2022 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 632,265

$ 672,913

$ 1,254,709

$ 1,315,816 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 402,431

424,661

816,329

836,631 Office and general expenses 162,522

165,423

321,358

309,935 Depreciation and amortization 35,488

32,231

68,965

63,435 Impairment and other losses 10,562

2,266

10,562

2,823

611,003

624,581

1,217,214

1,212,824 Operating Income 21,262

48,332

37,495

102,992 Other income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (23,680)

(18,151)

(41,869)

(36,880) Foreign exchange, net (1,478)

70

(2,148)

(236) Other, net (416)

(121)

(196)

35

(25,574)

(18,202)

(44,213)

(37,081) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (4,312)

30,130

(6,718)

65,911 Income tax expense 5,717

5,421

8,101

8,610 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (10,029)

24,709

(14,819)

57,301 Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (216)

(190)

(443)

840 Net income (loss) (10,245)

24,519

(15,262)

58,141 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,552

(14,056)

11,012

(35,003) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (4,693)

$ 10,463

$ (4,250)

$ 23,138 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:













Basic $ (0.04)

$ 0.08

$ (0.04)

$ 0.19 Diluted $ (0.04)

$ 0.08

$ (0.04)

$ 0.18 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 115,400

126,425

120,272

124,367 Diluted 115,400

296,414

120,272

298,843

SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (amounts in thousands)







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Foreign

Currency

Net Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 313,441

$ (1,687)

$ 1,682

$ (10,281)

$ (10,286)

$ 303,155

(3.3) %

(3.3) % Brand Performance Network 171,874

(2,444)

3,812

(7,581)

(6,213)

165,661

(4.4) %

(3.6) % Communications Network 68,322

(94)

849

(7,433)

(6,678)

61,644

(10.9) %

(9.8) % All Other 2,679

—

9,931

(4,010)

5,921

8,600

(149.7) %

221.0 %

$ 556,316

$ (4,225)

$ 16,274

$ (29,305)

$ (17,256)

$ 539,060

(5.3) %

(3.1) %







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Foreign

Currency

Net Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 617,107

$ (4,481)

$ 4,163

$ (20,730)

$ (21,048)

$ 596,059

(3.4) %

(3.4) % Brand Performance Network 327,356

(6,563)

9,727

(1,925)

1,239

328,595

(0.6) %

0.4 % Communications Network 132,701

(374)

1,918

$ (19,629)

(18,085)

114,616

(14.8) %

(13.6) % All Other 5,789

(157)

18,969

(3,149)

15,663

21,452

(54.4) %

270.6 %

$ 1,082,953

$ (11,575)

$ 34,777

$ (45,433)

$ (22,231)

$ 1,060,722

(4.2) %

(2.1) %



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 303,155

$ 165,661

$ 61,644

$ 8,600

$ —

$ 539,060 Billable costs 51,186

22,367

19,652

—

—

93,205 Revenue 354,341

188,028

81,296

8,600

—

632,265























Billable costs 51,186

22,367

19,652

—

—

93,205 Staff costs 183,285

105,868

38,357

10,246

8,437

346,193 Administrative costs 28,285

24,928

8,714

(3,800)

8,065

66,192 Unbillable and other costs, net 16,770

14,092

126

4,510

9

35,507 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 74,815

20,773

14,447

(2,356)

(16,511)

91,168























Stock-based compensation 1,041

964

418

127

7,996

10,546 Depreciation and amortization 20,214

8,548

2,719

2,066

1,941

35,488 Deferred acquisition consideration 1,109

161

(893)

15

—

392 Impairment and other losses 9,175

1,387

—

—

—

10,562 Other items, net (1) 4,625

3,289

488

787

3,729

12,918 Operating income (loss) $ 38,651

$ 6,424

$ 11,715

$ (5,351)

$ (30,177)

$ 21,262



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 596,059

$ 328,595

$ 114,616

$ 21,452

$ —

$ 1,060,722 Billable costs 88,074

72,773

33,140

—

—

193,987 Revenue 684,133

401,368

147,756

21,452

—

1,254,709























Billable costs 88,074

72,773

33,140

—

—

193,987 Staff costs 370,978

210,464

78,434

20,733

15,261

695,870 Administrative costs 57,451

48,010

17,470

(605)

12,042

134,368 Unbillable and other costs, net 33,430

25,927

252

7,485

—

67,094 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 134,200

44,194

18,460

(6,161)

(27,303)

163,390























Stock-based compensation 9,239

1,621

925

159

10,606

22,550 Depreciation and amortization 38,857

16,792

5,432

4,014

3,870

68,965 Deferred acquisition consideration 7,100

(1,018)

(354)

(1,248)

—

4,480 Impairment and other losses 9,175

1,387

—

—

—

10,562 Other items, net (1) 7,650

5,281

1,093

787

4,527

19,338 Operating income (loss) $ 62,179

$ 20,131

$ 11,364

$ (9,873)

$ (46,306)

$ 37,495



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 313,441

$ 171,874

$ 68,322

$ 2,679

$ —

$ 556,316 Billable costs 63,735

22,422

30,440

—

—

116,597 Revenue 377,176

194,296

98,762

2,679

—

672,913























Billable costs 63,735

22,422

30,440

—

—

116,597 Staff costs 194,688

102,284

43,269

2,664

6,563

349,468 Administrative costs 31,250

24,002

7,734

493

2,870

66,349 Unbillable and other costs, net 17,127

11,889

157

7

—

29,180 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 70,376

33,699

17,162

(485)

(9,433)

111,319























Stock-based compensation 4,663

4,969

649

—

2,850

13,131 Depreciation and amortization 17,990

8,643

2,544

750

2,304

32,231 Deferred acquisition consideration 6,181

3,773

3,518

—

—

13,472 Impairment and other losses 784

—

—

1,482

—

2,266 Other items, net (1) 730

1,449

65

22

(379)

1,887 Operating income (loss) $ 40,028

$ 14,865

$ 10,386

$ (2,739)

$ (14,208)

$ 48,332



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 617,107

$ 327,356

$ 132,701

$ 5,789

$ —

$ 1,082,953 Billable costs 108,820

64,727

59,316

—

—

232,863 Revenue 725,927

392,083

192,017

5,789

—

1,315,816























Billable costs 108,820

64,727

59,316

—

—

232,863 Staff costs 386,784

198,308

84,095

5,200

15,719

690,106 Administrative costs 56,859

41,042

14,802

1,188

8,752

122,643 Unbillable and other costs, net 34,200

23,059

204

10

—

57,473 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 139,264

64,947

33,600

(609)

(24,471)

212,731























Stock-based compensation 9,736

6,229

406

8

4,773

21,152 Depreciation and amortization 36,850

16,839

5,104

1,251

3,391

63,435 Deferred acquisition consideration 4,856

5,905

4,608

—

—

15,369 Impairment and other losses 784

557

—

1,482

—

2,823 Other items, net (1) 1,494

2,510

137

22

2,797

6,960 Operating income (loss) $ 85,544

$ 32,907

$ 23,345

$ (3,372)

$ (35,432)

$ 102,992



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (4,693)

$ 23,635

$ 18,942 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

—

25,529

25,529 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

$ (4,693)

$ 49,164

$ 44,471













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

115,400

9,135

124,535 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

—

155,821

155,821 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

115,400

164,956

280,356













EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ (0.04)





$ 0.16



























Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)



Pre-Tax

Tax

Net Amortization

$ 28,690

$ (7,401)

$ 21,289 Impairment and other losses

10,562

(1,237)

9,325 Stock-based compensation

10,546

(2,786)

7,760 Deferred acquisition consideration

392

(212)

180 Other items, net

12,918

(3,165)

9,753 Tax adjustments

—

5,409

5,409 Total add-backs

$ 63,108

$ (9,392)

$ 53,716 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders









(4,552)











$ 49,164













Allocation of adjustments to Net income (loss) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders









$ 23,635













Net income attributable to Class C shareholders









30,081 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders









(4,552)











25,529











$ 49,164



(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (4,250)

$ 41,996

$ 37,746 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

—

45,732

45,732 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

(4,250)

87,728

83,478













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

120,272

9,356

129,628 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

—

158,351

158,351 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

120,272

167,707

287,979













EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ (0.04)





$ 0.29



























Adjustments to Net Income (loss)(1)



Pre-Tax

Tax

Net Amortization

$ 55,422

$ (12,747)

$ 42,675 Impairment and other losses

10,562

(1,237)

9,325 Stock-based compensation

22,550

(5,187)

17,363 Deferred acquisition consideration

4,480

(1,030)

3,450 Other items, net

19,338

(4,448)

14,890 Tax adjustments

—

7,742

7,742 Total add-backs

$ 112,352

$ (16,907)

$ 95,445 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders









(7,717)











$ 87,728













Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders









$ 41,996













Net income attributable to Class C shareholders









53,449 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders









(7,717)











45,732











$ 87,728



(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 10,463

$ 19,964

$ 30,427 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

14,020

25,297

39,317 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

24,483

45,261

69,744













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

131,603

—

131,603 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

164,811

—

164,811 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

296,414

—

296,414



























Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.08





$ 0.24



























Adjustments to Net income (1)



Pre-Tax

Tax

Net Amortization

$ 25,166

$ (5,033)

$ 20,133 Impairment and other losses

2,266

(453)

1,813 Stock-based compensation

13,131

(2,626)

10,505 Deferred acquisition consideration

13,472

(2,694)

10,778 Other items, net

1,887

(407)

1,480 Tax adjustments

—

552

552



$ 55,922

$ (10,661)

$ 45,261



(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 23,138

$ 35,828

$ 58,966 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

31,741

45,397

77,138 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

54,879

81,225

136,104













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

131,267

—

131,267 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

167,576

—

167,576 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

298,843

—

298,843



























Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.18





$ 0.46



























Adjustments to Net income(1)



Pre-Tax

Tax

Net Amortization

$ 50,070

$ (10,014)

$ 40,056 Impairment and other losses

2,823

(565)

2,258 Stock-based compensation

21,152

(4,230)

16,922 Deferred acquisition consideration

15,369

(3,074)

12,295 Other items, net

6,960

(1,392)

5,568 Tax adjustments

—

4,126

4,126



$ 96,374

$ (15,149)

$ 81,225



(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,284

$ 220,589 Accounts receivable, net 646,310

645,846 Expenditures billable to clients 106,871

93,077 Other current assets 97,083

71,443 Total Current Assets 955,548

1,030,955 Fixed assets, net 86,929

98,878 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 242,733

273,567 Goodwill 1,578,832

1,566,956 Other intangible assets, net 868,928

907,529 Other assets 120,064

115,447 Total Assets $ 3,853,034

$ 3,993,332 LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 338,613

$ 357,253 Accrued media 162,219

240,506 Accruals and other liabilities 205,751

248,477 Advance billings 306,470

337,034 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 76,494

76,349 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 96,781

90,183 Total Current Liabilities 1,186,328

1,349,802 Long-term debt 1,487,430

1,184,707 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 17,688

71,140 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 263,888

294,049 Deferred tax liabilities, net 46,783

40,109 Other liabilities 60,598

69,780 Total Liabilities 3,062,715

3,009,587 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 28,129

39,111 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity





Common shares - Class A & B 116

132 Common shares - Class C 2

2 Paid-in capital 309,521

491,899 Retained earnings 27,496

29,445 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,244)

(38,941) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 323,891

482,537 Noncontrolling interests 438,299

462,097 Total Shareholders' Equity 762,190

944,634 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,853,034

$ 3,993,332

SCHEDULE 12 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ (15,262)

$ 58,141 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 22,550

21,152 Depreciation and amortization 68,965

63,435 Impairment and other losses 10,562

2,823 Deferred income taxes 3,884

(1,325) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 4,480

15,390 Other, net (3,328)

(4,418) Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable 4,255

(78,342) Expenditures billable to clients (13,180)

20,386 Other assets 4,117

(8,555) Accounts payable (25,972)

(33,228) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (169,210)

(109,232) Advance billings (32,795)

(46,391) Deferred acquisition related payments (3,212)

(7,107) Net cash used in operating activities (144,146)

(107,271) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (7,953)

(12,539) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,965)

(38,326) Capitalized software (10,356)

(1,928) Other (6,844)

(2,144) Net cash used in investing activities (30,118)

(54,937) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (800,500)

(473,000) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,102,500

660,500 Shares repurchased and cancelled (199,363)

(29,765) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (15,408)

(36,498) Payment of deferred consideration (28,558)

(52,431) Purchase of noncontrolling interest —

(3,600) Debt issuance costs (150)

— Net cash provided by financing activities 58,521

65,206 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 438

6,395 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (115,305)

(90,607) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 220,589

184,009 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 105,284

$ 93,402

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.