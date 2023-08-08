Papaya Global Chosen as One of Forbes' Cloud 100 Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

This latest accolade solidifies Papaya Global's position as the leader in the global payroll, payments, and workforce management space.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the SaaS FinTech powerhouse offering a unified global Payroll & Payments, is included in Forbes' Cloud 100 2023 for the third year running. The distinguished list recognizes the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, and is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Providing game-changing innovation to global organizations including Fortune 500 companies, Papaya Global's technology disrupts the payroll, payments, and global workforce management space.

"Being included in the Cloud 100 list for three years running is a great honor," said Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "It demonstrates that compliance and growth aren't mutually exclusive. Quite the opposite, they must go hand-in-hand and managed responsibly."

Recently named as one of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, Papaya Global continues its growth, increasing the total number of workers under management by 1000% YoY, and expanding its best-in-class technology offering, while keeping its unwavering commitment to compliance. Ensuring the highest standards of compliance - including tax regulations, labor laws, and data privacy requirements in 160 countries - offers Papaya Global's customers full liability along with peace of mind.

"Papaya Global is a compliance-first company," said Eynat Guez. "We adhere to the strictest regulatory requirements worldwide, so our customers' operations are handled with maximum confidence, and zero risk. We do this while managing our own growth responsibly, so we can continue to protect our customers and their workers."

Thanks to Papaya Global's enterprise-grade platform, what used to be a time consuming and error-prone manual process is now AI-powered and streamlined through critical tools for global organizations and their workforce. The unified process drives efficiency and transparency, providing global employers with a single source of truth and maximal visibility.

This is Papaya Global's third consecutive year on the Forbes' Cloud 100 list of the world's top private cloud companies, which are selected for growth, sales, valuation, and culture. This latest achievement follows Papaya Global's many accolades, which include TIME100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise, and Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

About Papaya Global:

Founded in 2016, Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company enabling enterprises to master the complexities of global workforce management. Papaya's integrated approach consolidates workforce management tools from HCM to ERP, to create a single source of truth and turn payroll into a strategic asset.

Papaya Global raised more than $450M and partners with JP Morgan, Oracle, NetSuite, and others. The company has been recognized by analysts like Gartner and NelsonHall, and publications like INC, Forbes, and CNBC and others. The Papaya Global team is 760 strong, serving customers like Microsoft, Wix, and Canva in 160 countries worldwide.

