New Watts BusinessSource Center Unveiling to Boost Local Economy

VSEDC and EWDD Collaborate to Empower Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center has served South LA's small businesses and entrepreneurs for forty years. (PRNewswire)

When – Wednesday, August 10th, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Where – Inside the Children's Institute at 10200 Success Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90002

What – Official unveiling of the Watts BusinessSource Center (Watts BSC), a collaboration between Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) and the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD). The new center aims to support local entrepreneurs and businesses through comprehensive business consulting services.

Who – In attendance will be:

City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles Council District 15 Councilmember Tim McOsker

LA City EWDD General Manager Carolyn Hull

HACLA Assistant Director Jennifer Arthurs

VSEDC President & CEO Quentin Strode

This launch symbolizes the shared vision of VSEDC and EWDD to cultivate a self-sustaining ecosystem that provides a foundation for business growth and job creation in Watts and the surrounding neighborhoods. The Watts BSC aims to break down systemic barriers and help small businesses thrive through valuable support services.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Learn more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org, Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation