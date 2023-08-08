Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Albert R. Collinson as Independent Non-Executive Director

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology announced the appointment of Dr. Albert R. Collinson as independent non-executive director.

Dr. Collinson has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He has been the president and Chief Executive Officer at Theracos, Inc. since July 2009, a pharmaceutical research and development company focusing on mid- to late- stage assets for the treatment of human diseases including type-2 diabetes. Prior to this appointment at Harbour BioMed, Dr. Collinson founded and served as president and Chief Executive Officer of Opsonic Therapeutics from 2009 to June 2014, a privately held biotechnology company engaged in the development of the next generation of antibody therapeutics. Dr. Collinson also served as the Chief Business Officer of Rib-X Pharmaceuticals from 2004 to 2009, the senior vice president of business development at Phylos, Inc. from 2000 to 2004, and the vice president of global research & development licensing at BASF Pharma from 1998 to 2000. Dr. Collinson began his career as a scientist at ImmunoGen, Inc..

"As the Company continues to strengthen its global strategy and advance its pipeline, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Collinson to Harbour BioMed. His scientific background combined with extensive experience in business will be invaluable to enhance our ability to achieve goals and fuel Harbour BioMed's future growth," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Harbour BioMed is a company that has demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of next-generation therapeutics and innovations. In recent years, the company has achieved great success in portfolio development and efficient business operations. I am proud to have joined the Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the Company's next phase of growth, which will be driven by its enhanced global strategy." said Dr. Collinson.

Dr. Collinson received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Brandeis University in 1987 and his bachelor's degree in science in Biology (General) from the University of Rhode Island in 1980. Dr. Collinson was a post-doctoral fellow at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.



The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com .

