Hagerty Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Increases 2023 Outlook

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
"We delivered first half revenue growth of 28% as the Hagerty ecosystem of products and services is resonating with car enthusiasts. These excellent results were powered by robust written premium growth of 17%, earned premium growth of 34%, and membership and marketplace revenue growth of 53%," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "Our revenue engine is firing on all cylinders, and we now expect full year 2023 revenue to grow 23-27%."
Mr. Hagerty continued, "Given the strong conversion of this incremental revenue into profits, we have also increased our 2023 outlook for net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Our significantly improved profitability, combined with the additional capital raised from our strategic investors positions us well to invest in our growth opportunities over the coming years and save driving and car culture for future generations."
SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Second quarter 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 15% to $110.2 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 17% to $184.8 million compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2023 Loss Ratio was 42.0% compared to 41.0% in the prior year period. Year-to-date 2023 Loss Ratio was 41.7% compared to 41.2% in the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2023 Earned premium increased 35% to $127.5 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Earned premium increased 34% to $244.7 million compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2023 Operating Income (Loss) of $17.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Operating Income (Loss) $0.8 million compared to $(10.6) million in the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2023 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $0.03 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.03, and year-to-date 2023 Basic Earnings per Share was $0.00 and year-to-date Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.00.
2023 OUTLOOK — PIVOT TO PROFITABLE GROWTH
Despite the uncertain macro environment, we are off to a strong start to 2023 and are well positioned to deliver sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our addressable market will expand our share, and we have thoughtfully prioritized our growth initiatives in 2023 to significantly improve our profitability and fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:
- Total Revenue growth of 23-27% powered by Written Premium growth of 13-15%
- Continued evolution into an integrated insurance business
- Significantly improved profitability through cost containment measures and operational efficiencies
2023 Outlook
2023 Change vs 2022
2022 Actuals
Low End Range
High End
Low End
High End
Total Revenue (in thousands)
$787,588
$968,000
$1,000,000
23 %
27 %
Total Written Premium (in thousands)
$776,664
$878,000
$894,000
13 %
15 %
Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$2,403
$(12,000)
$8,000
$(14,403)
$5,597
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$(1,940)
$60,000
$80,000
$61,940
$81,940
•
The Company's outlook on the May 9, 2023 first quarter earnings call was for Total Revenue growth of 22-26%, Written Premium growth of 11-13%, Net Income of $(13)-7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $55-75 million
The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.
Conference Call Details
Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor presentation highlighting second quarter and year-to-date 2023 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) Hagerty's plans to expand market share, including planned investments and partnerships; (iv) anticipated business objectives; and (v) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.
A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (vii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.
The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.
Category: Financial
Source: Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc.
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 110,187
$ 95,506
$ 14,681
15.4 %
Earned premium
127,482
94,100
33,382
35.5 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
23,575
16,411
7,164
43.7 %
Total revenue
261,244
206,017
55,227
26.8 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
53,572
53,271
301
0.6 %
Ceding commission
60,350
45,255
15,095
33.4 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
53,564
38,620
14,944
38.7 %
Sales expense
41,941
37,455
4,486
12.0 %
General and administrative services
21,318
20,729
589
2.8 %
Depreciation and amortization
10,397
8,300
2,097
25.3 %
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
2,849
—
2,849
100.0 %
Total operating expenses
243,991
203,630
40,361
19.8 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
17,253
2,387
14,866
622.8 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(1,754)
(5,400)
3,646
67.5 %
Interest and other income (expense)
3,770
(353)
4,123
1,168.0 %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
19,269
(3,366)
22,635
672.5 %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(3,730)
(2,138)
(1,592)
74.5 %
Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax
—
(39)
39
100.0 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
15,539
(5,543)
21,082
380.3 %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(13,134)
7
(13,141)
(187,728.6) %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 2,405
$ (5,536)
$ 7,941
(143.4) %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
$ 0.03
$ (0.07)
Diluted
$ 0.03
$ (0.07)
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:
Basic
84,371
82,452
Diluted
85,563
82,452
Hagerty, Inc.
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 184,799
$ 157,967
$ 26,832
17.0 %
Earned premium
244,713
183,232
61,481
33.6 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
50,084
32,629
17,455
53.5 %
Total revenue
479,596
373,828
105,768
28.3 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
108,804
99,747
9,057
9.1 %
Ceding commission
115,775
87,633
28,142
32.1 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
101,976
75,539
26,437
35.0 %
Sales expense
77,054
65,892
11,162
16.9 %
General and administrative services
42,699
40,187
2,512
6.3 %
Depreciation and amortization
24,140
15,447
8,693
56.3 %
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
8,384
—
8,384
100.0 %
Total operating expenses
478,832
384,445
94,387
24.6 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
764
(10,617)
11,381
107.2 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(2,269)
26,286
(28,555)
(108.6) %
Interest and other income (expense)
9,417
(1,037)
10,454
1,008.1 %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
7,912
14,632
(6,720)
(45.9) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(7,398)
(4,168)
(3,230)
77.5 %
Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax
—
(141)
141
100.0 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
514
10,323
(9,809)
(95.0) %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(208)
11,648
(11,856)
(101.8) %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 306
$ 21,971
$ (21,665)
(98.6) %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
$ —
$ 0.27
Diluted
$ —
$ (0.02)
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:
Basic
83,820
82,443
Diluted
84,424
334,702
Hagerty, Inc.
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
in thousands (except share amounts)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 114,252
$ 95,172
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
518,109
444,019
Accounts receivable
76,794
58,255
Premiums receivable
193,268
100,700
Commissions receivable
42,317
60,151
Notes receivable
30,991
25,493
Deferred acquisition costs, net
140,098
107,342
Other current assets
63,929
45,651
Total current assets
1,179,758
936,783
Notes receivable
11,885
11,934
Property and equipment, net
23,399
25,256
Lease right-of-use assets
77,640
82,398
Intangible assets, net
103,826
104,024
Goodwill
115,060
115,041
Other long-term assets
40,962
37,082
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,552,530
$ 1,312,518
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ 78,686
$ 77,049
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
172,133
167,257
Commissions payable
101,739
77,075
Due to insurers
128,622
68,171
Advanced premiums
34,173
17,084
Unearned premiums
303,585
235,462
Contract liabilities
29,661
25,257
Total current liabilities
848,599
667,355
Long-term lease liabilities
77,084
80,772
Long-term debt
80,841
108,280
Warrant liabilities
47,830
45,561
Deferred tax liability
16,501
12,850
Contract liabilities
18,336
19,169
Other long-term liabilities
5,370
11,162
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,094,561
945,149
Commitments and Contingencies
—
—
TEMPORARY EQUITY(1)
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022)
79,159
—
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 84,405,625 and 83,202,969 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
8
8
Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
25
25
Additional paid-in capital
556,595
549,034
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
(489,296)
(489,602)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
83
(213)
Total stockholders' equity
67,415
59,252
Non-controlling interest
311,395
308,117
Total equity
378,810
367,369
TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,552,530
$ 1,312,518
(1) The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.
Hagerty, Inc.
Six months ended
June 30,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ 514
$ 10,323
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
2,269
(26,286)
Depreciation and amortization expense
24,140
15,447
Provision for deferred taxes
3,480
2,553
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
1,147
—
Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets
1,668
361
Share-based compensation expense
8,222
4,307
Other
958
229
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts, premiums and commission receivable
(93,549)
(54,294)
Deferred acquisition costs
(32,756)
(23,307)
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
4,876
14,570
Commissions payable
24,664
14,795
Due to insurers
60,174
52,486
Advanced premiums
17,043
15,032
Unearned premiums
68,123
49,395
Other assets and liabilities, net
(20,416)
(15,686)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
70,557
59,925
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(16,251)
(21,520)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(7,084)
(13,520)
Purchase of previously held equity method investment
—
(15,250)
Issuance of notes receivable
(11,015)
—
Collection of notes receivable
6,235
—
Purchase of fixed income securities
(6,172)
(2,448)
Maturities of fixed income securities
2,964
1,216
Other investing activities
22
(1,639)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(31,301)
(53,161)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on long-term debt
(99,250)
(91,500)
Proceeds from long-term debt
71,590
42,000
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
79,159
—
Contribution from non-controlling interest
600
1,000
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
906
—
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
53,005
(48,500)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
909
(787)
Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
93,170
(42,523)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
539,191
603,972
Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 632,361
$ 561,449
Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Key Performance Indicators
The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, including important operational metrics, as well as certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the periods presented. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating the Company's performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operational Metrics
Total Written Premium (in thousands)
$ 275,895
$ 237,697
$ 458,745
$ 392,487
Loss Ratio
42.0 %
41.0 %
41.7 %
41.2 %
New Business Count — Insurance
80,140
74,922
131,902
122,436
GAAP Measures
Total Revenue (in thousands)
$ 261,244
$ 206,017
$ 479,596
$ 373,828
Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$ 17,253
$ 2,387
$ 764
$ (10,617)
Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$ 15,539
$ (5,543)
$ 514
$ 10,323
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.03
$ (0.07)
$ —
$ 0.27
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 34,367
$ 16,065
$ 41,072
$ 10,106
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.05
$ —
$ 0.01
$ (0.04)
June 30,
2023
December 31,
Operational Metrics
Policies in Force
1,365,718
1,315,977
Policies in Force Retention
88.0 %
88.0 %
Vehicles in Force
2,319,953
2,234,461
HDC Paid Member Count
791,895
752,754
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
83
83
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income (loss) excluding interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (ii) changes in fair value of warrant liabilities; (iii) share-based compensation expense; (iv) when applicable, the net gain or loss from asset disposals; and (v) when applicable, certain other unusual items.
We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.
By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ 15,539
$ (5,543)
$ 514
$ 10,323
Interest and other (income) expense
(3,770)
353
(9,417)
1,037
Income tax (benefit) expense
3,730
2,138
7,398
4,168
Depreciation and amortization
10,397
8,300
24,140
15,447
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
2,849
—
8,384
—
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,754
5,400
2,269
(26,286)
Share-based compensation expense
4,018
4,307
7,934
4,307
Other unusual items(1)
(150)
1,110
(150)
1,110
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 34,367
$ 16,065
$ 41,072
$ 10,106
(1)
Other unusual items includes a net legal settlement recovery recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and non-restructuring severance expense recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):
2023 Low
2023 High
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ (12,000)
$ 8,000
Interest and other (income) expense
(13,500)
(13,500)
Income tax (benefit) expense
14,300
14,300
Depreciation and amortization
43,047
43,047
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
8,383
8,383
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
2,270
2,270
Share-based compensation expense
17,500
17,500
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 60,000
$ 80,000
Adjusted EPS
We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss), less the change in fair value of our warrants divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units; (iii) all unexercised warrants; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all issued and outstanding shares of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.
In the third quarter of 2022, we began removing (i) the change in fair value of our warrants and (ii) the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment from consolidated Net income (loss) for purposes of calculating Adjusted EPS. For comparability, references to prior period non-GAAP measures have been updated to show the effect of removing the change in the fair value of our warrants from Adjusted EPS. We believe this updated presentation of Adjusted EPS enhances investors' understanding of our financial performance from activities occurring in the ordinary course of our business.
The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.
We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.
Management uses Adjusted EPS:
- as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;
- to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and
- as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.
We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
in thousands (except per share amounts)
Numerator:
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stockholders(1)
$ 2,405
$ (5,536)
$ 306
$ 21,971
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
13,134
(7)
208
(11,648)
Consolidated net income (loss)
15,539
(5,543)
514
10,323
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,754
5,400
2,269
(26,286)
Adjusted consolidated net income (loss)(2)
$ 17,293
$ (143)
$ 2,783
$ (15,963)
Denominator:
Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding — basic(1)
84,371
82,452
83,820
82,443
Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:
Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units to Class A Common Stock
255,499
251,034
255,499
251,034
Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to Class A Common Stock
6,785
—
6,785
—
Total warrants outstanding
19,484
19,484
19,484
19,484
Total unissued share-based compensation awards
7,022
6,851
7,022
6,851
Potentially dilutive shares outstanding
288,790
277,369
288,790
277,369
Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2)
373,161
359,821
372,610
359,812
Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders / Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding)(1)
$ 0.03
$ (0.07)
$ —
$ 0.27
Adjusted EPS = (Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) / Fully dilutive shares outstanding)(2)
$ 0.05
$ —
$ 0.01
$ (0.04)
(1)
Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS
(2)
Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS
