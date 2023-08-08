Attain Partners with Magnite to Introduce Real-Time Sales Measurement for Video Advertising

Largest U.S. permissioned purchase panel enables advertisers to effectively measure lower-funnel sales outcomes in real-time tied to premium OLV and streaming video ad buys

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain , a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, today announced a partnership with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Magnite will provide video buyers with measurement capabilities based on Attain's real-time commerce data. The capabilities are initially launching to clients leveraging Magnite's ClearLine offering, a self-service solution that provides buyers direct access to premium video inventory. The partnership will expand beyond Magnite's ClearLine clients in the near future. Attain is the largest permissioned purchase panel in the U.S. tracking over $500 million of purchase data every day.

Attain black logo (PRNewswire)

Video has historically been considered a brand awareness medium given the challenges of connecting ad spend to performance metrics, including sales. Through this partnership, advertisers will be able to correlate their online video (OLV) and connected TV (CTV) ad spend through Magnite to performance metrics using Attain's data platform. As ad buyers encounter increased pressure to illustrate value, this collaboration provides the assurance brands need to drive more spend to OLV and CTV, thus empowering advertisers to capitalize on consumer attention.

"We joined Attain and Magnite as a launch partner because we believe this combined offering will revolutionize how we measure campaign performance and enhance our ability to prove value to brands," said Sam Bloom, CEO of Dallas-based marketing and media agency Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. "With Attain and Magnite's expertise, we are confident in our ability to prove video's capacity and opportunity as a performance medium, which will yield significant benefits to our clients' businesses as well as our own."

Together, Attain and Magnite are optimizing results for buy-side and sell-side stakeholders. Attain's consumer purchase panel is balanced to the U.S. census, consumption and behavior patterns, enabling a real-time, holistic view of consumer spending across all verticals and merchants. This data is utilized to quantify the business impact of programmatic media investments for marketers with real-time measurement of conversion rate, return on ad spend (ROAS), and incremental sales lift. Built on Magnite's technologies in deal-driven video, ClearLine significantly increases spend going towards working media and helps publishers generate more revenue and develop new sources of unique demand.

"By joining forces, Attain and Magnite are at the forefront of advancing measurement capabilities for video," said Magnite's SVP of Partnerships, Kristen Williams. "Combining the engaging, impactful experience of video with data-driven measurement backed by real-time permissioned purchase data introduces powerful opportunities for advertisers to optimize their campaigns and track ROAS. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, enabling more informed advertising strategies and ultimately delivering superior results for brands and publishers."

"Attain is a mission-driven data business, focused on building services that provide unique and differentiated value to our partners," said Attain CEO, Brian Mandelbaum. "With our real-time measurement capabilities and ClearLine's best-in-class route to premium video inventory, advertisers will be able to better understand the impact of their campaigns with close proximity to supply — ultimately helping them refine their approach to maximize results and drive business growth."

The combined offering will be available for beta testing effective August 1, 2023. For more information on Attain, visit attaindata.io .

About Attain

Attain's mission is to empower marketers to drive better outcomes by providing access to first-party permissioned commerce data. Powered by a financial services app, retail loyalty account linking, receipt capture and survey results, Attain is uniquely positioned to provide deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend their money.

Co-founded by CEO Brian Mandelbaum & CTO Dominic Bennett, Attain, formerly known as Klover, was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago.

About Magnite

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use its technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust Magnite's platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Attain