Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conference:

Canaccord Genuity's 43rd Annual Growth Conference. Sumedh Thakar , president and CEO, and Joo Mi Kim , CFO, will particpitate in a fireside chat in Boston on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:00am ET . Joo Mi Kim will host in-person 1x1 investor meetings following the fireside chat on the same day.

At the time of the fireside chat, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

