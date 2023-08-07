Link Labs Receives 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

AirFinder Ultra Honored for Exceptional Innovation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Labs announced today that AirFinder Ultra has received a 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World by TMC , the leading website covering IoT technologies. For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Link Labs is honored to be selected for the 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award.

AirFinder Ultra is Link Labs' innovative approach to ultra wide-band (UWB) asset tracking. By combining traditional UWB tracking with patented Xtreme Low Energy (XLE) technology, Link Labs provides cm-level location accuracy at a much more affordable price point than traditional UWB systems. AirFinder Ultra provides an ideal, low-power alternative to UWB alone for indoor and onsite use cases such as work-in-process monitoring and tool tracking. The system supports both UWB and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) tags simultaneously, allowing companies to further reduce costs by blending technologies to solve multiple use cases in one easy-to-install platform. AirFinder Ultra seamlessly integrates with AirFinder Everywhere to provide IoT capabilities with the highest-accuracy, lowest-cost monitoring solution both indoors and outdoors.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Link Labs for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

"It is my pleasure to recognize AirFinder Ultra, an innovative solution that earned Link Labs the 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award," Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Link Labs in the future."

Link Labs is the global leader in IoT location services technology, providing real-time enterprise asset visibility for manufacturing and logistics operations. Its flagship product, AirFinder, combines unprecedented cm-level indoor and outdoor location capabilities in a single asset visibility platform. AirFinder allows assets anywhere to be located, monitored, and managed via the world's most advanced location technologies and state-of-the-art public and private 5G connectivity. Link Labs is trusted by enterprises for global IoT solutions that drive business performance, has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, and manages over two billion IoT location and sensing events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, MD and holds nearly 30 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc .

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

