PACSUN AND LOS ANGELES RAMS CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP TO BENEFIT LOCAL YOUTH

California based Retailer kicks off community programming and brand experiences at Rams Training Camp

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a display of their commitment to community and education, Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams announced the continuation of their four-year partnership. Pacsun will once again partner with its hometown football team on a variety of transformative initiatives, activations, and engagement opportunities aimed at benefiting the youth.

Photo by Joseph Baura (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. Working closely with the organization has offered us a unique opportunity to directly engage with their passionate fan base and make a positive impact on the local community. Additionally, this collaboration has significantly enhanced our accessibility within the sports community, bringing our brand to where their interests are and creating meaningful connections and experiences that resonate with us and our loyal customers and fans," said Brie Olson, CEO at Pacsun.

To commemorate the milestone, Pacsun is presenting special activations at Rams Training Camp. Pacsun is hosting its own dedicated space within the activation area in Irvine, CA, inviting fans to engage in exclusive giveaways, merchandise, prizes, and more. Select fans visiting Training Camp will receive a complimentary Pacsun tote bag as a gift with purchase at the merchandise tent. Aligning with the Rams' inaugural youth platform, the Rams Football Academy, Pacsun will offer special takeaways to young participants who register at the training camp.

"With our shared Southern California roots and a passion for our hometown, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Pacsun," Jennifer Prince, LA Rams Chief Commercial Officer. "Going into our fourth year together, we're excited to uncover new ways of engaging our fans while giving back to the community this season and making an even bigger impact on local youth across this region."

Further demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility, Pacsun will once again pledge $1 million in product donations to be distributed in conjunction with the Rams, bringing the cumulative contribution to $3 million in product value, significantly impacting the lives of over 30,000 students over the course of recent years.

Select imagery from Rams Training Camp can be accessed here .

Photo by Joseph Baura (PRNewswire)

Photo by Joseph Baura (PRNewswire)

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacsun