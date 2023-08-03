UpSurge Baltimore Joins Forces with Stanley Black & Decker to offer Baltimore Ecosystem Support to the New Techstars Founder Catalyst Program

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UpSurge Baltimore, Baltimore's tech ecosystem builder with a vision to become the first Equitech city, is proud to partner with Stanley Black & Decker on a new Techstars Founder Catalyst program to support emerging startup founders in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a special emphasis on Baltimore-area mentors and experts. This groundbreaking 10-week pre-accelerator program is specifically designed to address the unique needs of historically underestimated founders in the concept/pre-MVP stage of launching a company.

UpSurge logo (PRNewswire)

The Techstars Founder Catalyst program will foster entrepreneurial education and provide critical support to early-stage startups seeking to move from concept to market. Through this collaboration, 20 companies will gain access to invaluable mentoring from Techstars, Stanley Black & Decker, and UpSurge's extensive networks. The program will create a collaborative community environment where founders can thrive. Running from October through December 2023, the program will culminate in a final showcase, offering founders an opportunity to present their businesses and highlight their developmental journey throughout the program.

Marty Guay, Vice President of Business Development for Stanley Black & Decker, emphasized the importance of supporting diverse talent within the startup ecosystem: "UpSurge has mobilized local stakeholders around the Equitech vision, starting with launching the Techstars Equitech accelerator. We are excited to have UpSurge as a partner to ground the program in Baltimore's unique assets and ecosystem and create a pipeline of game changing startups led by diverse emerging founders."

UpSurge will play a pivotal role in providing wrap-around services to the Techstars Founder Catalyst participants, ensuring they fully benefit from Baltimore's unique "secret sauce." This includes tapping into the city's welcoming and accessible culture, where CEOs, investors, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders are readily accessible, and initiatives like Equitech Tuesday, which provides essential peer-to-peer support and networking opportunities on a weekly basis. UpSurge will connect founders to local mentors and incentives, host workshops, and facilitate introductions to potential funders and customers.

Jamie McDonald, CEO of UpSurge Baltimore, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Stanley Black & Decker again to empower underestimated entrepreneurs and help them grow with the full strength of Baltimore's ecosystem behind them."

Applications for the Techstars Founder Catalyst program close on August 16, 2023. The program will be delivered primarily in a virtual, part-time format with opportunities for learning and networking in-person in Baltimore. Black, Indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+, disabled, women, non-binary and transgender entrepreneurs from all industries and backgrounds in the Mid-Atlantic are strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information on the Techstars Founder Catalyst program and to apply, please visit: www.techstars.com/founder-catalyst

About UpSurge Baltimore:

UpSurge Baltimore is working to build Baltimore into the country's first Equitech City. Born in Baltimore, Equitech is a movement to build an inclusive tech city, unlocking economic potential, and creating a culture of welcome and belonging in tech for all. UpSurge is building a nationally recognized tech city, leveraging Baltimore's world-class assets and talent. We're mobilizing stakeholders around tech startups, with a special focus on increasing the social and economic capital to benefit Black, women, and other underestimated founders. UpSurge's goal is to help transform Baltimore into a thriving economy where prosperity is shared across zip codes. In doing so, Baltimore will be a model for the world.

Press Contact:

Naomi Winston

Program Analyst

[UpSurge Baltimore]

naomi@upsurgebaltimore.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UpSurge Baltimore