Firmament-Backed e4health Acquires eCatalyst, Expanding Coding & HIM Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmament-backed e4health (the "Company"), one of the leading healthcare mid-revenue cycle and information technology (IT) solutions providers, announced today the acquisition of Phoenix-based eCatalyst Healthcare Solutions ("eCatalyst"), a provider of outsourced medical coding, auditing, clinical documentation integrity (CDI), and health information management (HIM) services to U.S.-based hospitals and healthcare systems. The acquisition bolsters e4health as one of the nation's leading providers of HIM and coding solutions, with a twenty-year history of partnering with over 400 hospitals and health systems across the United States.

e4health's CEO Matthew Zubiller commented, "Our partnership with eCatalyst brings additional breadth and deep expertise to our mid-revenue cycle solutions and service offerings. We look forward to joining forces with Chris Meyers and the entire eCatalyst team to accelerate our growth together as one team."

eCatalyst's Founder & CEO Chris Meyers and the eCatalyst leadership team will continue with the combined business. Meyers added, "We have known e4health's founding team for several decades, and we can't think of a better partner to help us achieve our goals in this next phase of growth."

Green Campbell, Principal at Firmament stated, "e4health has become one of the leading solutions providers to mission-critical parts of the U.S. healthcare industry, as demand for outsourced services continues to grow with providers feeling the pressures of economic uncertainty and labor scarcity. eCatalyst offers a suite of complementary services to e4health and benefits from these tailwinds, positioning the combined business for accelerated growth. We are proud to continue our partnership with e4health by welcoming eCatalyst and their top-notch leadership team to the Company."

About e4health

e4health Empowers Better Health. Serving more than 400 hospitals and health systems nationwide for nearly two decades, e4health provides solutions to move healthcare forward. It tackles some of the toughest problems in healthcare with innovative technology, mid-revenue cycle, clinical, and operational expertise. e4health's solutions streamline health information data and workflows, optimize coding, quality, and clinical documentation integrity processes, and address health IT operational challenges to deliver clear clinical and financial results for healthcare organizations across the country. Learn more at www.e4.health.

About eCatalyst

eCatalyst (www.ecatalysthealth.com) provides HIM and mid-revenue cycle solutions, blended-shore outsourcing, and strategic consulting services to large healthcare integrated delivery networks, specialty and children's hospitals, small and rural healthcare facilities, clinics and multiple specialty physician practices nationwide.

About Firmament

Firmament (www.firmament.com) provides structured equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

