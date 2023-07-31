SAFCO Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC ("SAFCO") today announced a Chief Financial Officer transition. Jason Person has been named as SAFCO's new CFO.

Most recently, Mr. Person served as the Vice President and Treasurer of Regional Management Corporation, a diversified consumer finance company, where he managed a team responsible for liquidity management, investor relations, and financial analytics. Prior to Regional Management Corporation, Mr. Person served as the Director of Treasury and Capital Markets at Global Lending Services and as Assistant Vice President of Finance for Exeter Finance Corporation. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Anderson University and an MBA from Texas A&M University.

The company's current CFO Gary Stein is retiring after 22 years of dedicated service to SAFCO. Mr. Stein will remain in an advisory capacity for several months to help with the transition.

Commenting on the transition, SAFCO's CEO George Fussell, Sr. conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for Mr. Stein's contributions during his tenure, stating "We owe Gary a great debt of gratitude for his years of service. His remarkable leadership, financial acumen, and mentorship of the team have been instrumental in shaping the very foundation of our company's success. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement." Mr. Fussell further stated, "Jason represents a significant addition to our executive leadership team. He brings a wealth of expertise in treasury/capital markets, financial planning, and analytics that will undoubtedly contribute to SAFCO's continued success as we move forward."

SAFCO is an industry-leading auto finance company with the power to see creditworthiness where others don't. Our proprietary originations system, complete with deep machine learning, enables us to see beyond credit scores and basic alternative data and instead base our decisions on unique, realistic insights that reveal the full credit potential of applicants. SAFCO is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

