BioCareSD and AllyRetina Join Forces to Provide a Specialty-Only Distributor-GPO Option for Retina Practices

TEMPE, Ariz., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCareSD, a BioCare Company and leading specialty distributor, and AllyRetina GPO are excited to launch a new specialty-only distribution-GPO alternative for community retina practices at the 41st Annual American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Meeting held July 28 through August 1, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

"As the retina specialty drug market continues to evolve, the timing is right for a new distribution-GPO provider to offer community-based practices the kinds of services that are tailored to meet their current needs," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyRetina. "We're excited to bring together a community-only GPO and specialty-distributor who have a shared commitment to deliver real cost advantages to retina practices and make continued investment in serving their business."

BioCareSD is building on 40 years of experience in specialty distribution with a high-touch, customer-centric focus. Their recent expansion into retina specialty therapies, broadens the BioCareSD reach to community retina specialists and millions of patients living with eye diseases. BioCareSD's specialty distribution capabilities ensure efficient and reliable delivery of specialty therapies and enhanced supply chain management.

AllyRetina exclusively serves community retina practices. The GPO's physician-leadership and singular retina focus enables the seasoned leadership team to implement strategies that keep community retina care viable and growing. AllyRetina's nimble, transparent approach is core to its GPO operations and innovative technology that empowers members to optimize their productivity and the financial health of their practice. AllyRetina is collaborating with retina specialists to build AllyIQ – a novel, all-in-one practice intelligence center that gives members the full picture of their drug inventory, reimbursements, GPO contract performance, and more.

"As a large independent multi-office retina practice covering a large area of southern California, and treating many thousands of patients with complex conditions, we are focused on and appreciate innovation at every level," said Firas M Rahhal, MD, Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group. "New options, like the collaboration between AllyRetina and BioCareSD with their specialty expertise, strong pharmaceutical relationships, and leading-edge technology, present opportunities for practices such as ours to maximize our efficiencies."

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, has been providing patients across the country with fast and easy access to life-saving medications for over 40 years. This is accomplished via their wide-reaching nationwide network of distribution centers and agile distribution capabilities, offering both STAT and emergency deliveries. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCareSD has a central customer support team and local, field-based account management teams, available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.biocaresd.com

About AllyRetina

AllyRetina is part of the AllyGPO family of physician-led, specialty-specific group purchasing organizations that champion community-based care. This next-generation GPO, built on the value of transparency and partnership, is guided by retina specialists and a leadership team with more than 120 years of combined GPO management experience. Members benefit from AllyRetina's ongoing investment in technology-forward solutions and robust industry relationships. Learn more about how AllyRetina is community built and community strong at www.AllyRetina.com

