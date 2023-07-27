Advertisers gain invaluable transparency into which YouTube Shorts ads are seen by consumers

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts, the short-form video experience for users to create and share short, catchy videos.

IAS enhances YouTube capabilities; rolls out viewability and invalid traffic measurement for YouTube shorts (PRNewswire)

Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for YouTube Shorts' rapidly growing inventory so that advertisers can be assured that their ads are seen by real users. YouTube Shorts now reaches 1.5 billion logged-in monthly users with 50 billion daily views .

This expansion is the latest demonstration of IAS and Google providing advertisers with greater transparency into the performance of their ad campaigns.

"YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level of transparency," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "YouTube Shorts continues to grow quickly and globally, providing an incredible opportunity for our advertising partners."

For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.