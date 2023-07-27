BIC® AND ACTRESS LISA ANN WALTER HOST POP-UP SCHOOL SUPPLY CLOSET TO SUPPORT TEACHERS

BIC Gifts Teachers Thousands of Pens and Pencils for the Upcoming Back-to-School Season

SHELTON, Conn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, is teaming up with Lisa Ann Walter, the beloved actor and comedian, and Kids In Need Foundation to gift teachers with free school supplies ahead of the new school year. As an overwhelming number of U.S. teachers continue to spend hundreds of their own dollars on school supplies*, like pens and pencils, BIC is excited to support classrooms and build on its ongoing commitment to education.

On Thursday, August 3 in New York City, BIC, and Lisa Ann Walter are inviting educators, families, and more to the BIC Supply Closet, an interactive, school-themed pop-up experience where visitors can check out the latest stationery innovations from BIC, write thank-you notes and record personalized video messages for their favorite educators, and help fulfill school supply wish lists. Teachers who show their school IDs will gain admission to a secret "teachers only" supply closet where they can choose from various BIC stationery products – free of charge – and stock their classrooms with writing tools.

"Teachers in New York City and around the country need basic supplies to ensure their classrooms promote creativity and learning," said Katty Pien, VP of Marketing for BIC North America. "They need pencils, pens, highlighters, and so much more to best set up our kids for success. Too many teachers are lacking essential quality supplies and BIC is here to help."

BIC has an exciting lineup of products perfect for back-to-school, including long-lasting 4-Color ball pens that offer black, blue, red, and green ink with just one click, mechanical pencils that are break-resistant, Gelocity Quick Dry gel pens that are smear resistant and the new BIC ECOlutions quick drying gel pens made from 78% recycled ocean-bound plastic, which is plastic material collected within 30 miles of a shore or waterway that leads to the ocean. With these tools in hand, students and teachers can focus on sparking creativity and inspiration all year long.

To reach teachers beyond NYC, BIC is extending its existing partnership with Kids In Need Foundation's Supply A Teacher program by helping fulfill teachers' wish lists in under-resourced communities. Consumers can support Kids In Need Foundation's mission both online starting July 28, 2023 at http://www.kinf.org/bicsupplycloset and at the BIC Supply Closet. Each teacher supported through the program will receive two boxes filled with a semester's worth of supplies for 24 students. Donors can fund a teacher, a school, or an entire district.

"I'm thrilled to partner with BIC for their back-to-school campaign, as supporting teachers is something that's near and dear to me," said Lisa Ann Walter. "Too many teachers are covering the cost of school supplies for their students and this initiative helps support our educators. Teachers if you're in or around New York City on August 3rd - my birthday! - I would love to give YOU some gifts. Come hang out with me and stock up on free school supplies!"

This collaborative pop-up and philanthropic initiative operates as an extension of BIC's long-standing commitment to give back to teachers and students via the BIC Corporate Foundation , a global organization that supports educational initiatives worldwide and promotes access to education.

BIC stationery products, including best-selling products like the Break-Resistant Mechanical Pencil and 4-Color Original Retractable Ball Pen , are available online and at office supply stores everywhere.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

About Kids in Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation helps create equitable learning spaces through the distribution of supplies and resources, investing in teachers and students in underserved schools. With the belief that every child in America should have equal opportunity and resources to engage in a quality education, Kids In Need Foundation focuses its programs and initiatives on teachers and students most under-resourced, those where 70 percent or more of the enrolled students are eligible for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program. In 2022, through its programs, National Network of Resource Centers, and coast-to-coast local partners, Kids In Need Foundation and our national network supported over 7.7 million students and 333,169 teachers in 17,472 under-resourced schools, with KINF distributing more than $143 million in free school supplies and classroom resources nationwide at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

