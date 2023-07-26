Reunion launches marketplace with over $1B in clean energy tax credits

Reunion's transferable tax credit marketplace helps corporate taxpayers redirect their tax liabilities to finance high quality, de-risked clean energy projects

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reunion launched its digital marketplace for clean energy tax credits, with over $1 billion of transferable tax credits available to immediately transact. Reunion has engaged with more than 200 clean energy developers to identify high quality solar, wind, battery storage, and biogas projects.

Reunion logo - a clean energy tax credit marketplace (PRNewswire)

Reunion launches the largest transferable tax credit marketplace to connect clean energy projects with corporations.

Reunion's marketplace connects clean energy projects with corporations seeking to invest in federal tax credits at an attractive, risk-adjusted return. Reunion provides project origination, due diligence, insurance, and transaction support services to facilitate the purchase and sale of transferable tax credits, as enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

"Corporations play a key role in financing the clean energy transition and our marketplace will give tax credit buyers the confidence to transact," said Andy Moon, CEO of Reunion. "Our team has spent most of our careers working in renewable energy tax equity and project finance, and we believe that properly structuring the purchase and sale of these credits in a diligent, yet scalable approach can unlock billions of dollars for critical clean energy projects."

Reunion is working with dozens of projects to sell tax credits between $2M - $100M+ to qualified taxpayers. Reunion's cohort of buyers represent corporate taxpayers in manufacturing, financial services, retail, technology, banking, and more.

"We are pleased to work with some of the most well-known and reputable project developers in the renewable energy business," said Billy Lee, President of Reunion. "The early days of this market are all about building trust with the buyer and seller communities. The quality of projects we've assembled on our marketplace, along with our deep expertise in structuring tax credit transactions, will go a long way toward making that happen."

Reunion raised corporate funding in early 2023, led by Segue Sustainable Infrastructure. David Riester, Managing Partner at Segue, commented on Reunion's launch, saying "We backed Reunion because they have the right people and approach to help shepherd the energy transition into this new 'season' of project financing brought forth by tax credit transferability. There's no more experienced team positioned to accelerate the flow of capital into these clean energy projects."

Corporate tax credit buyers can register for early access to Reunion's marketplace at www.reunioninfra.com

