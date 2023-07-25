FAIR: Federal Judge Invites A New Surge of Asylum Abuse

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's ruling by Federal District Court Judge Jon Tigar effectively negates any impediments to foreign nationals seeking to abuse our nation's asylum laws, and will trigger an even more massive surge of people crossing our borders illegally, charges the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule implemented by the Biden administration in May bars some migrants who enter the U.S. between ports of entry from seeking asylum. Today's ruling essentially says that no matter how many people cross the border illegally, regardless of how many countries they may have transited along the way, it has no effect on the availability of asylum which must be available without restriction.

"If Judge Tigar's injunction of the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule goes into effect two weeks it will serve as an invitation for people to further abuse our asylum process," commented Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "With Title 42 gone and no mechanism in place to promptly expel even some of the people who enter between ports of entry, a new surge of people crossing illegally could well exceed the records set earlier this year.

"Judge Tigar's ruling threatens even greater chaos, ignoring the real harm that is being done to the nation, based on a specious assertion that the 30-day public comment period was insufficient and 'unreasonable,' for opponents of even minimal immigration enforcement to weigh-in. In fact, what is unreasonable is that communities all across the country are reaching the 'breaking point' trying to cope with the 2.3 million new illegal aliens the Biden administration has already allowed to enter the country," Stein concluded.

