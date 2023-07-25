- The 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts China, Eurasia and North America representing more than half of demand for aviation staffing through 2042

Boeing Forecasts Demand for 2.3 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians and Cabin Crew in Next 20 Years

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global commercial airplane fleet expected to double by 2042, Boeing [NYSE: BA] forecasts industry-wide demand for 2.3 million new aviation personnel over the next 20 years to support the commercial fleet and meet long-term growth in air travel.

The company's 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) projects that commercial carriers will need significant personnel through 2042 to support the global commercial fleet:

649,000 pilots

690,000 maintenance technicians

938,000 cabin crew members.

"With domestic air travel fully recovered and international traffic near pre-pandemic levels, demand for aviation personnel continues to increase," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "Our competency-based training and assessment offerings will help ensure high quality training for future and current aviation professionals and continue enhancing aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions."

Through 2042, the PTO projects:

China , Eurasia and North America drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel, with requirements in China surpassing North America .

The fastest-growing regions for personnel are Africa , Southeast Asia and South Asia , with their regional demand expected to nearly double.

After omitting demand for Russia in last year's PTO due to uncertainty in the region, this year's forecast includes Russia in the Eurasia region, and it comprises 3% of global demand for personnel.

The PTO forecast includes:

Region New Pilots New Technicians New Cabin Crew Global 649,000 690,000 938,000 Africa 21,000 22,000 26,000 China 134,000 138,000 161,000 Eurasia 143,000 156,000 235,000 Latin America 38,000 41,000 49,000 Middle East 58,000 58,000 99,000 North America 127,000 125,000 177,000 Northeast Asia 23,000 28,000 39,000 Oceania 10,000 11,000 18,000 South Asia 37,000 38,000 45,000 Southeast Asia 58,000 73,000 89,000

