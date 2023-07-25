Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

BD Board Declares Dividend

Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per common share, payable on September 29, 2023 to holders of record on September 8, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.64 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Compa)
(PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Compa)(PRNewswire)

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:         




Media:                 

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick     

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations           

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361                     

201.847.5743

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com                            

 francesca.demartino@bd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-board-declares-dividend-301885513.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.