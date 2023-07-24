PAGER PLATFORM NOW AVAILABLE ON GOOGLE CLOUD MARKETPLACE

World-Class Cloud Environment Simplifies Procurement, Expedites Deployment of Virtual Care Collaboration and Navigation Platform

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager Inc. today announced that its virtual care navigation and collaboration platform, which serves 23 million members, is available on Google Cloud Marketplace, effective immediately.

"Launching on Google Cloud Marketplace dramatically facilitates the procurement of our industry-leading care navigation and coordination platform," said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO of Pager. "By expanding our strategic partnership with Google, payer and healthcare system customers who are Google Cloud Partners can now purchase Pager's embedded, connected care experience in just minutes. That's a time-saving benefit for any health enterprise that wants to offer a personalized, real-time healthcare experience that engages, guides and connects its members and patients with the right care. In addition, after a purchase, the deployment process is now supported by the secure, scalable and reliable world-class Google Cloud environment."

This new offering includes additional benefits for Pager clients who have a Google Cloud account. Purchases made on Google Cloud Marketplace count toward a dollar-for-dollar drawdown on any Google Cloud committed spend. In addition, these clients enjoy consolidated Google Cloud billing as well as the ability to drive third-party products through the Google Cloud Marketplace and negotiate with third-party vendors. Pager's customers can also access Google Cloud-based solutions, including AI and data analytics capabilities.

With a curated portfolio of enterprise-grade cloud solutions, the Google Cloud Marketplace streamlines the procurement process by offering only topline digital solutions, vetted by Google and integrated with Google Cloud. Pager earned its designation as a Google Cloud partner by demonstrating proficiency and exhibiting customer success through their Google Cloud-validated skills in a specific industry, solution or product.

"As healthcare becomes increasingly digitized, providing virtual care access is key," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Google Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives. "With Pager's virtual care navigation and collaboration platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can access digital health enterprise solutions to streamline their care experience."

"Having Google Cloud's world-class, global cloud infrastructure as a strategic partner significantly accelerates our mission to transform the healthcare experience," said Jin. "We're excited and ready to demonstrate how this collaboration expands our already powerful capabilities to deliver the seamless all-in-one care experience consumers now expect."

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 23 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

