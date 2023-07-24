CVS Pharmacy introduces new universal tools collection from one+other

CVS Pharmacy exclusive beauty and personal care brand, one+other, puts accessibility at the forefront with inclusively designed self-care tools.

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on International Self-Care Day, CVS Pharmacy®, part of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness division of CVS Health, is expanding its one+other assortment with the new inclusively designed Universal Tools collection to continue its attention to the unique and individual needs of its diverse consumer base.

CVS Pharmacy is expanding its one+other assortment with the new inclusively designed Universal Tools collection.

In January 2023, CVS Pharmacy introduced one+other (pronounced 'one another'), a beauty and personal care brand created with a mission to democratize access to self-care products so that consumers can practice self-care in their own way at an accessible price point. Since the launch of the brand, the retailer has continued to innovate one+other to ensure all its consumers feel represented within the product assortment.

Recognizing a need for more representation in the self-care aisle for the disability community, CVS Pharmacy developed the Universal Tools collection with inclusive design at the forefront. In fact, in a recent survey of 100 people with mobility or dexterity challenges conducted by Gauge on behalf of CVS Health®, 62% said using nail clippers and tweezers poses a challenge.

Designed by lived experience in collaboration with members of the disability community, the Universal Tools collection features six universally comfortable to use self-care tools, including:

Rounded Tip Scissors ($14.99)

Nail Nipper + Catcher ($16.99)

Slant Tweezer ($9.99)

Half Jaw Cuticle Nipper ($16.99)

Nail Clipper + Catcher ($9.99)

Pumice Stone ($6.49)

The tools include inclusive features such as wide, open handles and non-slip, easy-to-grip silicone patterns that are uniquely textured to distinguish from other tools, making self-care more accessible to people with certain disabilities.

"We know that it's not enough to just stand for inclusivity and diversity – it needs to be seen through the products and services we are providing," said Andrea Harrison, Vice President of Merchandising for Beauty & Personal Care, CVS Health. "The introduction of the Universal Tools collection ladders back to our continued efforts to make self-care solutions more inclusive for all of our consumers."

Now available on CVS.com and in-store at CVS locations nationwide, the Universal Tools collection joins the brand's existing assortment of 200+ self-care staples, including cotton balls, nail polish remover, tweezers, eyelash curlers, body wash, brushes, hair accessories and more.

In addition to creating more inclusivity in the self-care aisle, the retailer has continued to introduce innovation in other categories as part of its overarching commitment to accessibility. This includes the expansion of its CVS Health by Michael Graves Design collection of mobility bath safety and home health care products in April 2022, as well as the launch of its proprietary audible prescription label, Spoken Rx™, in November 2021.

For more information regarding one+other, visit www.cvs.com/one+other.

