Auntie Anne's is Hosting a Casting Call for First-Ever "Auntbassador" and Serving up BOGO Free Pretzels to Celebrate National Auntie Day

"Auntbassador" will win a $10,000 shopping spree, all-expense paid trip to Mall of America®, an official Auntie Anne's Instagram takeover and more

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all aunties! To celebrate National Auntie Day on July 26, your #1 aunt – Auntie Anne's – is hosting an open casting call contest to find the coolest aunt in the country and crown them as the first-ever "Auntbassador." In addition to this prestigious title and bragging rights, the "Auntbassador" will win a $10,000 shopping spree and an all-expense paid trip to the iconic Mall of America with their niece or nephew, plus Auntie Anne's swag and more.*

Auntie Anne's Logo (PRNewswire)

Auntie Anne's wants to hear from official aunties, stand-in aunties and uncles who play the role of aunties – those who live life fully and twist things up for their nieces and nephews are welcome to apply! Aspiring "Auntbassadors" can submit their casting videos explaining why they're the coolest auntie on their TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter pages using #AuntieAnnesCasting23 and #contest. Submissions are open now through July 31, 2023. Auntie Anne's will announce its first-ever "Auntbassador" on Aug. 11, 2023.

"Auntie Anne's takes immense pride in playing the role of America's auntie by providing our fans with hot, handmade snacks and fun moments that twist up their day," said Julie Younglove-Webb, Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne's. "This National Auntie Day, we're doing more of what we love by creating an unforgettable experience for aunties and brand fans across the country."

The "Auntbassador" can also take over Auntie Anne's official Instagram throughout the course of their shopping spree to walk fans through their exciting journey at Mall of America and show how they decide to treat themselves and their niece or nephew during back-to-school season.

Not an auntie or honorary auntie? Don't worry – Auntie Anne's wants everyone to join in on the National Auntie Day celebration and get twisted! All Rewards members can redeem a Buy One, Get One free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on July 26 at participating locations.** Download the Auntie Anne's Rewards app and sign up today for easy ordering, delivery, exclusive rewards and free pretzels. Terms and conditions apply.

To learn more about how Auntie Anne's is celebrating National Auntie Day and for full details on how to enter to win a $10,000 shopping spree, an all-expenses paid trip to Mall of America and more, visit auntieannes.com/auntieday and follow along on Auntie Anne's TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Contest begins on or about 7/24/2023 at 12:01 am ET and ends on 7/31/2023 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C who are 18 years of age or older who have a free Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or TikTok account. See Official Rules at https://www.auntieannes.com/rules including additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Many will enter, only 1 will win the Contest. Sponsor: Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC

**Buy One, Get One Free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel valid on 7/26/2023 at participating locations for Auntie Anne's Members only through their Rewards account. Single use only. No cash value. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

About Auntie Anne's

With locations in 49 states and 27 countries as of Dec. 25, 2022, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com or follow on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

