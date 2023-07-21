Susan Mchabcheb Joins Goodwill Industries International as Chief Development Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing individuals with education and employment opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Mchabcheb as its new Chief Development Officer. In this new role, Mchabcheb will spearhead the organization's fundraising initiatives, strategic partnerships, donor relations, and build fundraising capacity to further advance Goodwill's mission and impact on communities across North America.

Mchabcheb brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record in nonprofit development. With more than 20 years of leadership in the philanthropic sector, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive results and build meaningful relationships with donors looking to make an impact on lives through their philanthropic investments. She most recently served as Senior Director of Major & Strategic Gifts for The Alzheimer's Association. Prior to that, she was Chief Development Officer at Easterseals Inc. and has worked with Easterseals affiliate organizations to build relationship-based fundraising expertise. Mchabcheb's expertise in donor cultivation, major gifts, foundation relations and corporate partnerships will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and sustainability of Goodwill's programs and services.

"Susan has a passion for our mission and the people we serve," said Steven C. Preston, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Susan's exceptional leadership and extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising will be instrumental in advancing our work to empower people in our communities to reach their potential."

As part of Mchabcheb's responsibilities, she will work to increase programmatic funding for local Goodwill organizations across the U.S. and Canada both centrally and through support for local efforts.

"The opportunity to serve as Chief Development Officer for Goodwill Industries International is incredible," said Mchabcheb. "I look forward to connecting the best possible partners out there to Goodwill's mission, ultimately helping people build a better future for themselves and their families through gainful employment."

Mchabcheb earned her Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership from North Park University's School of Business and Nonprofit Management. She and her family currently reside in Illinois and are excited to transition to the East Coast.

