Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., Announces Partnership Agreement with Silk Road Ent., Inc., for Retail Distribution of TBX FREE and TBX VAPE FREE

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., Announces Partnership Agreement with Silk Road Ent., Inc., for Retail Distribution of TBX FREE and TBX VAPE FREE

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (RSCI. OTC. PK) announces a partnership with Silk Road Ent., Inc. (SKRJ, OTC, PK) for retail distribution of TBX FREE and TBX VAPE FREE, its smoking cessation products. Redwood will bring these nicotine-free solutions to the market to combat addiction to smoking and vaping. The partnership aims to leverage Silk Road's distribution network to reach pharmacies, grocery stores, and convenience stores in the US market. The finalized study for product efficacy and safety is expected to conclude by the end of 2023 before retail distribution begins.

(PRNewsfoto/Redwood Scientific Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. announces a partnership with Silk Road Ent., Inc. for retail distribution

For media inquiries, please contact:

Public Relations

Info@redwoodsci.co

646-503-7884

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.