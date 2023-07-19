The Academy of Management announces its 83rd Annual Meeting, themed "Putting the Worker Front and Center," bringing global scholars together to form research-based solutions to the world's most pressing challenges

The Academy of Management announces its 83rd Annual Meeting, themed "Putting the Worker Front and Center," bringing global scholars together to form research-based solutions to the world's most pressing challenges

Media are invited to attend in-person in Boston, MA spanning 4-8 August to engage with AOM Scholars, attend sessions and review peer-reviewed research for reporting purposes. Contact press@aom.org to obtain press passes.

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Management (AOM), the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, today announced the details of its 83rd Annual Meeting.

The Academy of Management announces its 83rd Annual Meeting, themed “Putting the Worker Front and Center,” bringing global scholars together to form research-based solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. (PRNewswire)

The meeting will be held in-person with sessions in Boston, MA, spanning 4-8 August 2023. The inaugural Annual Meeting Opening Reception will be held Friday evening with early access to exhibits and opportunities to meet with AOM's leaders both past and present.

The conference theme, "Putting the Worker Front and Center" , will highlight dramatic shifts in the workplace from the retirement of the baby boom generation, widening income inequalities, worker-employer power dynamics, post-pandemic realities and most recently, the Great Resignation.

Top global management and organization scholars will evaluate expertise, experience, and research-based insights across 2,200+ sessions to discuss today's most important issues impacting the workplace and organizations, notably the increasingly severe talent shortages, intensified labor activism (e.g., "anti-work" movement), pent-up frustration among workers over "toxic" work environments and dangerous working conditions, sustainability of all things other than employees, and much more.

"The post-pandemic world has witnessed a dramatic change in workplace power dynamics," said Peter Bamberger, AOM Vice President and Program Chair from Tel Aviv University. "Pent-up frustration, workplace safety concerns, and low wages have led employees to reevaluate their priorities and expectations. In this moment in history, organizations are beginning to ask what it is that employees want and how they can better engage them. As the premier organization for management research, we have an important role to play in answering those questions. That's what inspired me to suggest this year's theme."

About the 83rd AOM Annual Meeting

The AOM Annual Meeting is the premier global management science conference, drawing more than 10,000 management researchers and leaders in academia from countries around the world.

This year's Annual Meeting features:

2,200+ in-person sessions.

The inaugural Annual Meeting Opening Reception Friday evening with early access to exhibits and opportunities to meet with AOM's leaders both past and present.

A new online program to create your schedule, chat with other attendees and authors, review uploaded session materials, and contribute to online discussions.

A pre-recorded Presidential Address, viewable online.

Expanded networking hubs with morning coffee breaks and opportunities to meet with DIG leaders.

Access to the Career Fair (by appointment).

Over 30 different journal sessions, including reviewer workshops, "publishing in" sessions, and meetings around academic fundamentals such as writing, developing, and publishing research in the field of management.

View the full conference program online.

Notable presentation and research topics featured:

Employee Well-Being and Resilience

Artificial Intelligence and Workplace Technology

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and Social Issues

Professional Development

For more information about the Academy of Management Annual Meeting, please visit http://aom.org/annualmeeting .

Media may request complimentary copies of all presented research, press passes for access to in-person sessions, and interviews with the authors by contacting press@aom.org .

About the Academy of Management

The Academy of Management is the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, with 20,000 members from more than 120 countries across six continents. In addition to Insights, an online magazine with easy-to-read, evidence-based research for managers and business leaders, AOM publishes six top-rated journals with the most authoritative and diverse management research findings. For more information, visit www.aom.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy of Management