KoreLock CEO Grant Walter honored as "2023 Security Industry Innovator" for new WIFI-ready IoT Smart Lock technology.

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreLock, Inc., a fast-growing IoT technology company, is pleased to announce that its CEO and President Grant Walter has been named as SecurityInfoWatch.com and Security Business and Security Technology Executive magazines' magazines' 2023 Security Industry Innovator Award winner. KoreLock's market-centric approach to providing interoperable WI-FI-ready IoT Smart Lock technology has positioned Walter as a security industry leader to watch.

"People are increasingly relying on untethered connectivity to essential devices. How that evolves is both a challenge and an opportunity in the physical access control and security industry," said KoreLock CEO Grant Walter. "Our brand-agnostic interconnection technology bridges any access control software with any type of locking hardware and gives them the platform they need to succeed in the connected IoT Smart Lock industry."

KoreLock dramatically simplifies the process for lock manufacturers to offer WIFI- and BLE-connected access control. KoreLock's patented "plug-and-play" IoT technology platform fits into any locking mechanism. KoreLock gets independent access control companies quickly and affordably to market without the risk of building a platform alone.

An innovator identifies opportunities for improvement and acts on them, bringing about positive change. Grant Walter and KoreLock are doing that by providing a much-needed market solution to an IoT technology gap to the benefit of independent software and hardware companies.

"Our Endeavor Business team is thrilled to recognize the accomplishments of security innovators, such as KoreLock's Grant Walter," said Security Group Editorial Director Steve Lasky. "The annual Security Industry Innovator Awards honors visionary individuals who have pushed the envelope to meet market needs and remain committed to evolving technology advancement and keeping ahead of the industry curve."

KoreLock, Inc. is an IoT Smart Lock technology company that provides turnkey Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's Smart Lock solutions are embedded in over 50,000 locking devices worldwide. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

For more than 40 years, SecurityInfoWatch.com and Security Business, and Security Technology Executive magazines have delivered comprehensive technology and business operations content to the security industry via print, digital, and live-event platforms. The annual Security Industry Innovator Awards encompasses a spectrum of markets, from software and hardware development and deployment to security and systems integration, as the security industry continues to meet the challenges of a changing world.

