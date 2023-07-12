Jumptuit Finance Announces Genesis J2T-F1 for the Financial Services Industry Providing AI-Powered Early-Stage Detection of Global Events that Impact Financial Markets

Jumptuit Finance Announces Genesis J2T-F1 for the Financial Services Industry Providing AI-Powered Early-Stage Detection of Global Events that Impact Financial Markets

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Finance is proud to announce the public unveiling of Genesis J2T-F1 for the Financial Services Industry on September 27, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Genesis J2T-F1 provides scenario forecasting solutions to accelerate insight generation for the following major sub-verticals: banking, wealth management, asset management, exchanges, and financial technology.

Jumptuit's Genesis J2T AI discovers the cross-sector elements and coactions that constitute the genesis of global events, and continuously generates adaptive scenario forecasting.

Genesis J2T is based on Jumptuit's Event Genesis Intelligence (EGI) that identifies the time and place of future events and generates adaptive scenario forecasting, based on continuous analyses of Real-Time-Cross-Spectrum-Data (RTCSD) captured via Jumptuit's Global Data Nets (GDNs).

Jumptuit's Genesis J2T presents a new dynamic cross-sector index for identifying coalescing elements across sectors of the economy, political system and other components of society, and external geopolitical, regional and environmental factors to forecast events. The index measures the respective degree of each element and the collective value of the array of cross-sector elements to forecast the probability of an event.

Genesis J2T uncovers exposures, conditions, and probabilities of events prior to activities commencing and actions being taken. Insights are granular, down to an individual employee's activities and workflow, and virtually any geo-coordinate.

Genesis J2T-F1 generates insights to improve alpha generation, monitoring/risk management, climate change impact analysis, and organizational agility for the Financial Services Industry, providing scenario forecasting solutions for the following major sub-verticals:

Banking:

Capital Markets Sales / Trading Loan Book Investment Banking Repo Book Research Climate Change / Sustainability Impact

Wealth Management:

Portfolio construction Asset Allocation Backtesting / Simulation Monitoring / Risk Management Research Climate Change / Sustainability Impact

Asset Management:

Portfolio Construction Asset Allocation Backtesting / Simulation Monitoring / Risk Management Research Climate Change / Sustainability Impact

Exchanges:

Market Surveillance Real-time Market Modeling Market Research / Analysis Risk Management Regulatory Compliance Climate Change / Sustainability Impact

Financial Technology:

Policy Pricing (Actuarial Analysis) Portfolio construction Asset Allocation Backtesting / Simulation Monitoring / Risk Management Research Climate Change / Sustainability Impact

"AI-powered early-stage detection of global events that impact financial markets, provide stakeholders with the ability to expedite decision-making and take action," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Genesis J2T-F1 is transformative for model risk management, portfolio managers, data and analytics teams, quantitative research teams for asset management, equities and FICC (fixed income currencies and commodities), risk management teams, sovereign research teams, credit risk teams and commercial lending risk officers."

Jumptuit Editorial Contact:

Drew De Risi

Jumptuit

917.650.1359

dderisi@jumptuit.com

(PRNewsfoto/Jumptuit) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jumptuit